Elev8 New Media Named 2026 Inc. Power Partner For Fifth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Client-backed recognition reflects Elev8 New Media's focus on long-term client relationships, strategic public relations and social media

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media, a public and media relations agency, today announced it has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner, marking the fifth consecutive year the agency has received the recognition.

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor business-to-business companies with a demonstrated track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses grow. Client feedback plays an important role in the selection process, recognizing companies for the expertise, service and support they provide.

“Our clients bring us into some of the most important moments for their businesses and that trust is something we work to earn every day,” said Jessica Starman, founder and CEO of Elev8 New Media.“Building long-term relationships means understanding where each client wants to go, being candid about what will help them get there, and actually following through. Receiving this recognition for five consecutive years, with our clients' feedback helping shape the selection, means a great deal to our team.”

Elev8 works as an extension of its clients' teams, supporting high-growth and publicly traded companies across technology, infrastructure, healthcare and finance. The agency combines earned media relations, executive thought leadership and strategic communications with corporate social media strategy and management. Its work helps clients build visibility and credibility, engage their audiences and communicate through major corporate milestones and the day-to-day developments that shape their businesses.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

The recognition comes during a year of growth for Elev8. In March, the agency formalized its New York City expansion alongside its Los Angeles headquarters. In August, it was named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Elev8 has also begun its initial expansion into Southeast Asia as it supports a growing roster of companies operating across global markets.

Earlier this year, Elev8 was named a PR Net Next Gen Awards honoree for the fourth consecutive year. The agency is also a finalist in PR Daily's 2026 Media Relations Awards for its vaccine communications work. Its previous honors include multiple PRSA-LA PRism Awards, a Gold Stevie Award and a PR Daily Top Agencies Award.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations firm with offices in Los Angeles and New York, specializing in earned media relations and corporate social media management. Founded in 2018, the firm partners with high-growth and publicly traded companies across technology, infrastructure, healthcare and finance. Elev8 is known for its senior-led model, deep relationships across financial and business media and its ability to operate with speed, precision and discipline. For more information, visit elev8newmedia.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

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