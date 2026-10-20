Robinson Unmanned Expands U.S. Defense Ecosystem With Lyntris Autonomy Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest SPARTAN integration expands Robinson Unmanned's U.S. defense industrial base depth and advances integration of leading autonomy and mission technologies

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Unmanned today announced the latest expansion of its defense technology integration ecosystem with Lyntris, a sense-to-act connectivity company for the connected battlespace. Together, the companies will integrate Lyntris' Dragonflight distributed autonomy technology with the SPARTAN Group 2 UAS in support of Lyntris' $6.48 million expansion of its Maritime Tactical Command and Control program with the U.S. Navy.

This latest integration reflects Robinson Unmanned's broader approach to autonomous aviation: pairing rugged, aviation-grade, NDAA-compliant aircraft with leading autonomy, sensing, communications and mission technologies from specialized defense technology providers. Built around modular open system architectures, Robinson Unmanned platforms are designed to readily integrate new capabilities as requirements evolve, operating as part of larger, distributed mission systems within a connected ecosystem.

The Lyntris collaboration expands Robinson Unmanned's work with established members of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base and a growing technology ecosystem spanning aircraft Groups 1 to 4. Across its portfolio, the company works with autonomy, mission-system and defense technology providers to integrate specialized capabilities onto scalable aircraft platforms.

“The future of unmanned aviation isn't going to be built around closed aircraft with fixed capability,” said Paul Fermo, President of Robinson Unmanned.“Operators need reliable platforms that can integrate the best technology available today and continue adapting as autonomy, sensors, communications and mission requirements evolve. This is what a strong U.S. industrial base should enable: bringing proven aircraft and advanced technology together to deliver meaningful capability to the fleet.”

For the Navy effort, SPARTAN provides a rugged, all-weather, aviation-grade Group 2 VTOL platform for extending Dragonflight into coordinated autonomous UAS operations. SPARTAN's modular, open architecture supports integration of advanced autonomy and mission systems while preserving the payload capacity, endurance and all-weather performance required for demanding operational environments.

“Precision formation flight takes aircraft and software designed to work together,” said Jack Zaientz, Lyntris VP of C4I and Autonomy.“Robinson's SPARTAN gives us a nimble, open platform for integrating our autonomy technology. By pairing their aircraft expertise with Lyntris' Dragonflight autonomy software, we're working to expand what operators can accomplish with a team of autonomous aircraft.”

“SPARTAN was never intended to be a single-mission aircraft,” Fermo continued,“and we're seeing that vision play out in the market now. Different partners are looking at the same underlying platform for autonomy, sensing, effects, and integration into larger systems-of-systems. Our work with Lyntris is another example of what SPARTAN was designed to do: provide an open, aviation-grade foundation that allows new capabilities to be integrated quickly and employed as part of a larger force.”

About Robinson Unmanned

Robinson Unmanned is the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) business unit of Robinson Helicopter Company, focused on delivering scalable, aviation-grade VTOL platforms across civil and defense missions. Integrating modular open architecture, advanced autonomy technologies, and full-production rotorcraft platforms, Robinson Unmanned enables operators to extend capability while reducing human risk. From compact coaxial systems to heavy-lift autonomous rotorcraft, Robinson Unmanned delivers scalable, mission-ready aircraft built to perform. Learn more at RobinsonUnmanned.com.

About Lyntris

Lyntris is a defense technology company delivering sense-to-act connectivity solutions for the modern battlespace. Combining differentiated hardware, software and mission expertise, Lyntris helps customers detect threats earlier, decide faster and act with precision in contested, multi-domain environments. Learn more at

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Disclaimers

Robinson Unmanned is not making any statement on behalf of Lyntris, and nothing in this press release should be read as a statement by Lyntris regarding its business, prospects, or financial performance. Nothing in this press release, including use or display of third parties' trademarks, service marks, trade name or products, should be construed as an approval, endorsement, guarantee or sponsorship by any third parties of Robinson Unmanned, its products, business or financial performance or any aspect of this press release.

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