Parts Town Unlimited Adds New CIO And CAO To Its Global Leadership Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pat Quint Appointed Chief Information Officer and Kristi Belhumeur to Chief Accounting Officer

ADDISON, Ill., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parts Town Unlimited, a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts for commercial foodservice, residential appliances and HVAC equipment, today announced two new members to its leadership team – Pat Quint as Chief Information Officer and Kristi Belhumeur as Chief Accounting Officer.

In his role as Chief Information Officer, Quint will be responsible for developing and executing Parts Town Unlimited's next-generation technology strategy that will enable the company's continued success and growth. Previously, he served as Chief Information Officer for two multi-billion-dollar global organizations, Duravant and Mastronardi Produce LTD, across the industrial manufacturing and consumer products sectors. Most recently, he was CIO at Duravant, a global industrial manufacturing company, where he oversaw all aspects of technology, including IT strategy, enterprise applications, operations, analytics, cybersecurity, cloud platforms, and infrastructure.

“It's a privilege to work at Parts Town Unlimited given the impressive history, talented team, innovative solutions and focus on exceeding customer expectations. I look forward to helping the company achieve their goals by leveraging technology,” said Quint.

In her role as Chief Accounting Officer, Belhumeur will lead the company's global accounting, tax and treasury organizations. She will also help strengthen Parts Town Unlimited's audit and enterprise readiness, improve its financial systems and processes, and support M&A integration. A CPA with more than 25 years of finance leadership experience, Belhumeur has built a track record of guiding high-growth, multibillion-dollar organizations through periods of transformation and expansion. Most recently, she served as Chief Accounting Officer at BradyPLUS, overseeing a team of more than 150 across accounting, external reporting, tax, internal audit and shared services.

“Parts Town Unlimited has built an extraordinary business, and I look forward to applying my global finance leadership experience to help accelerate growth, support strategic expansion and deliver outstanding results for team members, customers and partners,” said Belhumeur.

“Pat's proven ability to turn technology into a strategic growth engine and unlock the full potential of AI-driven innovation, combined with Kristi's deep expertise in multi-billion-dollar M&A transactions and finance transformation, makes them exceptional additions to our global leadership team,” said Bill Geary, CEO, Parts Town Unlimited.“Their leadership strengthens our ability to scale globally, accelerate growth and deepen the expertise needed to capitalize on new opportunities and drive long-term success.”

About Parts Town Unlimited

Parts Town Unlimited is the parent company of more than 50 unique brands worldwide and a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for foodservice equipment, residential appliances and HVAC equipment, as well as technology-led field service. Parts Town Unlimited is constantly working to create user-friendly parts identification tools, expand its high-tech distribution capabilities and foster forward-thinking innovations.

Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential and boundless innovation with a focus on people and long-term partnerships. For more information, visit PartsTownUnlimited.com.

Media Contact:

Agency H5 for Parts Town

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