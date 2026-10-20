Two Durabook Products Win Military + Aerospace Electronics 2026 MAE Innovators Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Durabook's Z14I-HG Rugged Workstation and R10 Rugged Tablet are named Silver Honorees by the military and aerospace engineering community

Fremont, CA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREMONT, CA, October 20, 2026 – Durabook the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation announced today that two of its mobile computing products have won Military + Aerospace Electronics' MAE Innovators Awards. Votes placed by a qualified judging panel chosen by the editorial staff at Military + Aerospace Electronicsrecognized the Durabook Z14I-HG Rugged Workstation and R10 Rugged Tablet as among the best in the 2026 MAE Innovators Awards.

Both products were distinguished as Silver Honorees, which recognizes“a very good innovation that resulted in not just incremental improvement, but in marked improvement over previous methods employed, approaches taken, or products/systems used”. The 2026 MAE Innovators Awards celebrates outstanding innovation in defense and aerospace for the engineering industry. Every year Military + Aerospace Electronics showcases and rewards companies, designers, and innovators who have contributed to the advancement of technology through their creative and impactful designs. In 2025, the Durabook S14I Semi-rugged Laptop won the Silver Honoree recognition in Military + Aerospace Electronics MAE Innovators Awards.

“As the Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards are judged by the military and aerospace engineering community, this makes the honors particularly meaningful,” said Sasha Wang, president of Durabook Americas.“Having earned awards in 2025 and 2026 is recognition of Durabook's role in and commitment to providing the military and defense industry with the most current and effective technology.”

“Durabook product development is attuned to military and aerospace environments and needs, so our products are frontline combat assets whether on ground or in air,” said Joe Guest, president of Durabook Federal.“These honors from Military + Aerospace recognize that Durabook's modern, high-performance edge computing systems help make the warrior more effective, more efficient, and safer.”

The Z14I-HG workstation

The Durabook Z14I-HG Rugged Workstation redefines high-performance computing for military and aerospace environments by delivering workstation-class AI and GPU capabilities in a fully rugged, field-deployable platform. Most importantly, it delivers up to 682 TOPS of AI performance, enabling advanced AI processing to move from fixed facilities directly to the operational edge.

This addresses a critical industry gap where high-performance computing, AI, and advanced visualization have traditionally been restricted to controlled environments due to power, thermal, and durability constraints. The Z14I-HG overcomes these limitations by combining mobility, ruggedization, and unprecedented computing power, allowing mission-critical workloads to be executed in real-world conditions.

Durabook R10 Rugged Tablet

The Durabook R10 Rugged Tablet redefines operational capability by embedding advanced AI-enabled edge computing into a compact, mission-ready form factor. The R10 extends these capabilities into a highly mobile tablet solution, addressing the growing need for real-time intelligence, mobility, and system interoperability at the tactical edge. Combining AI-powered edge computing, modular system integration, and rugged mobility, the Durabook R10 Rugged Tablet delivers a highly innovative solution that in military and aerospace environments enhances mission effectiveness, accelerates decision-making, and improves operational resilience across Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), battlefield communications, and maintenance operations.

Honorees will appear in an article featured on militaryaerospace.com

For more information, visit the Durabook America's website. Connect with Durabook Americas on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Durabook Americas

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. The company leverages the field experience of client partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions for more than 40 years, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit thewebsite or contact u.

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Media Contact:

Stephanie Wengler

Interprose for Durabook Americas

+1 609.647.7833

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Contact Info



Stephanie Wengler

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+1 609-647-7833

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Durabook 2026 Award