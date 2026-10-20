Inseer Appoints Eugene“Woody” Ritchey CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Enterprise Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company introduces Enterprise Human Motion Intelligence strategy, expanding on its AI-powered human motion analysis to improve workplace safety, productivity and performance

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseer, an AI-powered workplace technology company, today announced the appointment of Eugene“Woody” Ritchey as Chief Executive Officer. Ritchey will steer the company's next phase of enterprise expansion as it broadens its technology applications beyond ergonomics assessment and injury prevention.

As part of this next phase, Inseer is introducing Enterprise Human Motion Intelligence (EHMI), a technology category the company is developing to help organizations better understand how human motion affects workplace safety, productivity and performance.

Using sensorless video, computer vision and artificial intelligence, Inseer analyzes human motion in real-world work environments to deliver objective, actionable insights. The technology helps organizations identify physical risk, prioritize interventions, evaluate workplace improvements and make better informed operational decisions.

“Inseer has developed a strong technology platform and a talented team with deep expertise in ergonomics and workplace safety,” said Jean Robillard, Co-Founder and Board Chair of Inseer.“We see substantial opportunity to build on that foundation and extend the value of human motion intelligence across the enterprise. Woody brings extensive experience leading and scaling technology companies, and we are confident in his ability to guide Inseer through this next stage of growth.”

Expanding the Applications of Human Motion Intelligence

Inseer was founded to help organizations create safer workplaces by proactively identifying ergonomic risks before injuries occur. Its EHMI strategy builds on that foundation, extending the use of human motion data to inform a broader range of enterprise decisions.

As organizations increasingly use data and artificial intelligence to evaluate equipment, supply chains and business processes, the physical movements involved in everyday work represent another potential source of operational insight. Through the analysis of human posture, movement and physical exertion, Inseer's platform helps organizations identify patterns of physical risk, assess opportunities for improvement and better understand the relationship between how work is performed and enterprise outcomes.

“Human motion is fundamental to many enterprise operations, yet organizations have historically had limited access to objective data about how physical work is performed,” said Ritchey.“Our Enterprise Human Motion Intelligence strategy builds on Inseer's ergonomics expertise to make that information more accessible and useful. We see a clear opportunity to help customers make better-informed decisions that support employee safety and operational performance.”

The company has introduced a new brand promise, Intelligence in Every MovementTM, to reflect its expanded positioning.

Experienced Leadership to Support Enterprise Growth

Ritchey brings decades of executive leadership experience across technology businesses, including senior roles at IHS, Motorola Solutions and AT&T, as well as service as president and CEO of multiple technology organizations. Throughout his career, he has led business growth, market expansion, strategic partnerships and organizational transformation.

As CEO, Ritchey will oversee Inseer's strategy and execution, focusing on enterprise customer growth, strategic product development, partnerships and organizational capabilities. A central focus will be demonstrating the value of Enterprise Human Motion Intelligence through measurable customer outcomes.

“Establishing a new technology category requires more than defining a market opportunity,” Ritchey said.“It requires delivering meaningful results for customers. Inseer has a strong foundation in technology and workplace safety. Our focus now is on accelerating adoption, strengthening our enterprise capabilities and demonstrating how human motion intelligence can deliver measurable value for organizations.”

About Inseer

Inseer is an AI-powered workplace technology company developing Enterprise Human Motion Intelligence (EHMI), an approach to transforming human motion into actionable insights for workplace safety, productivity and performance.

Using sensorless video, computer vision and artificial intelligence, Inseer's technology helps organizations analyze physical work, identify risks, prioritize interventions and evaluate improvements. Built on a foundation in ergonomics and proactive injury prevention, Inseer is expanding the use of human motion intelligence to support data-informed decisions across the enterprise.

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CONTACT: Media Contact Susie Chen Senior Director, Marketing Operations Inseer... (515) 207-5012