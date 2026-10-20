Tx Launches USTX, A Native Stablecoin Built To Power Its RWA Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tx, the unified operating system and marketplace for real-world assets, today announced the launch of USTX, its first native stablecoin, issued and supported through Brale's digital asset infrastructure. USTX gives tx users a single, fully backed dollar balance they can mint, hold, and move across the tx ecosystem, starting with the wallet and extending into tx's marketplace and real-world asset products.

Each USTX is backed 1:1 by U.S. dollar-denominated reserve assets, including cash, bank deposits, government money market funds, and short-duration U.S. Treasury bills. Reserves are overseen by Brale, which is working with Visa on a proof of concept for stablecoin-based settlement.

"You shouldn't have to become a stablecoin infrastructure company to launch a stablecoin," said Ben Milne, Brale founder and CEO. "With USTX, tx can build the marketplace and customer experience while Brale operates the regulated financial infrastructure underneath it."

At launch, users can mint USTX by depositing USDC from four supported networks: Ethereum, Base, Polygon and Solana, and redeem USTX back into USDC. Expansion to Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche and Celo is planned as part of a phased rollout.

"When we first partnered with Brale in 2024, we shared a vision of stablecoins serving as the foundational rail for real-world assets. Since then, both teams have significantly expanded and matured their infrastructure. With our tx RWA marketplace, starting with U.S. equities, having a native stablecoin is a strategic necessity to consolidate liquidity as we aggregate multiple RWA asset classes to the chain," Mike McCluskey, Co-Founder of tx, said.

Stablecoins are already the largest category of real-world assets onchain by a wide margin, with a combined market cap exceeding $300 billion, far surpassing categories like tokenized Treasuries which sit in the low billions. Without a native stablecoin layer, tx users would be left fragmented across different chains, assets, and third-party rails every time they want to transact. USTX gives tx a foothold in this largest and most liquid corner of the RWA market, a single branded unit of account for marketplace activity that is designed to build TVL inside the tx ecosystem and lay the groundwork for additional RWA asset classes over time. It improves liquidity across the ecosystem, simplifies the product experience, and gives users a clear, redeemable reason to fund and hold value in the tx wallet, with wallet-native rewards available through tx programs subject to eligibility and availability.

The launch reflects tx's broader push to control the full user journey, from wallet funding through verified onboarding, marketplace access, and RWA participation, inside one branded ecosystem rather than across fragmented external rails.

USTX is rolling out now to tx wallet users, with more information and a full FAQ available at tx.org.

About tx

tx is the unified operating system and marketplace for real-world assets. Headquartered in the United States and operating through regulated affiliates, tx facilitates the digital issuance, trading, and settlement of tokenized stocks, ETFs, and alternative assets through a global network of regulated partners. Running on enterprise-grade blockchain rails, tx delivers the speed, security, and compliance that capital markets require.

About Brale

Brale provides regulated financial infrastructure for issuing, moving and operating stablecoin programs. It acts as a full-stack operating system that allows payments platforms, fintechs, financial institutions, and blockchain ecosystems to create custom stablecoins.

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Nina Petrovic

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