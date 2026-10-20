Greystone Arranges $26.5 Million Refinancing For Mixed-Use Multifamily Property In Lakeland, Tennessee

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has arranged a $26,500,000 floating-rate loan through Benefit Street Partners to refinance Lakeland Commons, a 121-unit mixed-use multifamily property in Lakeland, Tennessee. The financing was arranged by Jesse Yodice, Director, and Eric Rosenstock, Senior Managing Director, at Greystone.Lakeland Commons is a Phase II mixed-use development comprising 121 residential units and 23,419 square feet of commercial space. The property features apartments with stainless steel appliances and open-air layouts, along with community amenities including a swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site retail shops offer residents convenient access to shopping and services, creating an integrated live-work-shop environment. The loan proceeds, together with borrower equity, will be used to retire existing construction debt; it will also allow the borrower to fund an allowance reserve and a shortfall reserve, and cover closing costs.

“Lakeland Commons offers an attractive combination of modern residential living and convenient retail amenities in a growing Tennessee market,” said Mr. Yodice.“We were pleased to work with Benefit Street Partners to arrange a financing solution that allows the borrower to refinance existing construction debt and support the property's continued operations.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

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