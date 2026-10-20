Greystone Arranges $26.5 Million Refinancing For Mixed-Use Multifamily Property In Lakeland, Tennessee
Lakeland Commons is a Phase II mixed-use development comprising 121 residential units and 23,419 square feet of commercial space. The property features apartments with stainless steel appliances and open-air layouts, along with community amenities including a swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site retail shops offer residents convenient access to shopping and services, creating an integrated live-work-shop environment. The loan proceeds, together with borrower equity, will be used to retire existing construction debt; it will also allow the borrower to fund an allowance reserve and a shortfall reserve, and cover closing costs.
“Lakeland Commons offers an attractive combination of modern residential living and convenient retail amenities in a growing Tennessee market,” said Mr. Yodice.“We were pleased to work with Benefit Street Partners to arrange a financing solution that allows the borrower to refinance existing construction debt and support the property's continued operations.”
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .
Media Contact:
Fran Del Valle
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment