Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Schedule Announced For October 22, 2026
| Pacific
Time (PT)
|Company Name
|Ticker(s)
|7:00 am
|First Phosphate
|NASDAQ: PHOS; CSE: PHOS; OTCQX: FRSPF
|7:20 am
|Tiger Gold
|TSXV: TIGR; OTCQB: TGRGF
|7:40 am
|Sitka Gold
|TSXV:SIG; OTCQB:SITKF
|8:00 am
|Northstar Clean Tech
|TSXV: ROOF; OTCQB: ROOOF
|8:20 am
|Visionary Metals
|TSXV: VIZ; OTCQB: VIZNF
|8:40 am
|CanCambria Energy
|TSXV: CCEC; OTCQB: CCEYF
|9:00 am
|Scorpio Gold
|NASDAQ: SGLD; TSXV: SGLD; OTCQB: SRCRF
|9:20 am
|Syntholene Energy
|TSXV: ESAF; OTCQB: SYNTF
|9:40 am
|Cambria Gold Mines
|TSXV: CAMB; OTCQX: CAMVF
|10:00 am
|The Bull Market Playbook
|Roundtable Discussion
|10:40 am
|Silver47 Exploration
|TSXV: AGA; OTCQX: AAGAF
|11:00 am
|Mogul Mountain
|TSXV: MOGL; OTCQB: MGMVF
|11:20 am
|Altura Energy
|TSXV: ALTU; OTCQB: ALTUF
|11:40 am
|Coppernico Metals
|TSX:COPR; OTCQB:CPPMF
|12:00 pm
|Rackla Metals
|TSXV: RAK
|12:20 pm
|Nations Royalty
|TSXV:NRC; OTCQX:NRYCF
|12:40 pm
|Eastport Critical Metals
|TSXV: EVI; OTCQB: EVIIF
|1:00 pm
|Alex Metals
|TSXV: ALX
|1:20 pm
|Homeland Uranium
|TSXV: HLU; OTCQB: HLUCF
|1:40 pm
|Era Nova Metals
|TSXV: NOVA; OTCQB: STXPF
|2:00 pm
|Amarc Resources
|TSXV: AHR; OTCQB: AXREF
|2:20 pm
|Graphite One
|TSXV: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF
About Kin
Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency delivering last-mile IR services, with a strong focus on the natural resource sector. Through the Kinvestor brand, Kin also creates opportunities for investors and public companies to connect through its virtual investor conference series. For more information about Kin Communications, please visit our website.
About Kinvestor
At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor aims to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net, follow us on X at @KinvestorHQ, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
For event inquiries, contact:
Kin Communications
604-684-6730
...
Giveaway Terms and Conditions
No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of Canada and the 50 United States and District of Columbia who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Must register for and attend Kinvestor Day 2026 live on October 22, 2026 to be eligible. One prize available: one 5 oz First Mint.999+ fine silver cast bar, approximate retail value US$364. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible attendees. Canadian residents must correctly answer a skill-testing question. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for full details.
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