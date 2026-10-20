Creative Medical Technology Holdings Highlights 93% Patient Response Rate And 65% Reduction In Average Pain Scores In Ultrasometm Knee Osteoarthritis Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International Scientific Presentation Underscores Encouraging Clinical Outcomes and Additional Biological Potency Findings Supporting Cell-Free Regenerative Platform

PHOENIX, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) ("Creative Medical" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing regenerative medicine technologies, today highlighted additional clinical and laboratory findings for UltrasomeTM, its investigational cell-free regenerative medicine platform, following a presentation at the Annual Meeting of Experts in Cell and Gene Therapy held October 10, 2026, in Lima, Peru.

The study evaluated 30 patients with bilateral knee osteoarthritis over six months and found that 28 of 30 participants (93%) met study-defined response criteria. Importantly, the group's average reported pain score declined by approximately 65% from baseline to six months. The 65% figure refers to the reduction in the group-average pain score - not the percentage of patients reporting improvement.

Clinical Results: 93% Response and Meaningful Average Symptom Improvement



93% patient response: 28 of 30 participants met the study-defined criteria for clinical improvement.

65% reduction in average pain score at six months post intervention.

52% reduction in average WOMAC score: Mean scores reflecting osteoarthritis-related pain, stiffness and physical limitations improved over six months.

Improved quality of life: The group's average knee-related quality-of-life score increased by approximately 35 points. Preliminary safety: No serious adverse events were reported during six months of follow-up.

Additional Scientific Findings Support UltrasomeTM Platform Development

Complementing the clinical observations, laboratory studies demonstrated significant reductions in biological markers associated with cartilage degradation and inflammatory signaling. Product characterization and functional potency testing also provided encouraging findings supporting further evaluation of manufacturing quality controls and product consistency.

The Company anticipates that the full scientific findings, including detailed potency analyses, statistical evaluations, tables and figures, will be included in a manuscript planned for peer-reviewed publication.

A Scalable Cell-Free Regenerative Medicine Opportunity

UltrasomeTM builds upon Creative Medical's regenerative medicine technology platform associated with CELZ-201 (Olastrocel), using extracellular-vesicle-rich secretome material in an investigational cell-free therapeutic approach. The Company believes this strategy may offer potential future advantages in manufacturing, distribution and development across osteoarthritis and other degenerative conditions.

“These findings represent an encouraging milestone for Ultrasome,” said Timothy Warbington, President and Chief Executive Officer of Creative Medical Technology Holdings.“With 93% of patients meeting study-defined response criteria and an approximately 65% reduction in the group's average pain score, we believe the results strengthen the rationale for further development. The additional potency findings reinforce our focus on a scalable, biologically active regenerative medicine platform with significant long-term opportunity.”

The 30-patient study was an open-label, single-arm pilot without a randomized or sham-controlled comparator.

About UltrasomeTM

UltrasomeTM is Creative Medical's investigational cell-free regenerative medicine platform utilizing extracellular-vesicle-rich secretome material. UltrasomeTM is not FDA-approved for knee osteoarthritis or other indications.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicine technologies, including cell-based and cell-free approaches, targeting significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning UltrasomeTM, future research, clinical development, regulatory pathways, manufacturing, potential applications and commercialization opportunities. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including the possible failure to reproduce preliminary findings in controlled studies, regulatory decisions, manufacturing challenges, financing needs and other factors described in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contacts

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

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Investor Relations / The Equity Group Inc.

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