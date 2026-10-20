Love is Blind Habibi is back on Netflix, season 2 arrives on November 12
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) After taking the Arab world by storm and giving audiences all the butterflies, drama, heartbreak, happily ever after and unforgettable moments, International Emmy-nominated Love is Blind Habibi is back for a second season on Netflix, launching globally on November 12. And if you thought love was complicated the first time around, just wait until you see what’s behind these doors.
The pods are reopening, bringing together a fresh group of singles from across the Arab world, hailing from countries including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, and Tunisia. Each brings their own unique stories, personalities and background with the hope of finding their forever person. Ready to take the leap of faith, these hopeful romantics are embarking on an unforgettable journey to find genuine connections that go beyond physical appearances. New faces, new love stories and a whole new rollercoaster of emotion, Season 2 promises to turn up the romance, raise the stakes and put love to the ultimate test.
But finding your soulmate is only half the test. What happens when the pod doors open and reality sets in? Can love survive the expectations of family, the weight of tradition and the complexities of modern courtship? Or will some love stories end before they even begin?
Hosted by beloved Arab celebrity couple Rym Saidi and Wissam Braidy, the 10 episode series blends the magic of romance with the region's cultural landscape and a fresh batch of singles ready to take the ultimate leap of faith in the name of love: saying “I do”.
Hearts are open, stakes are high and the pods are ready. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?
The pods are reopening, bringing together a fresh group of singles from across the Arab world, hailing from countries including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, and Tunisia. Each brings their own unique stories, personalities and background with the hope of finding their forever person. Ready to take the leap of faith, these hopeful romantics are embarking on an unforgettable journey to find genuine connections that go beyond physical appearances. New faces, new love stories and a whole new rollercoaster of emotion, Season 2 promises to turn up the romance, raise the stakes and put love to the ultimate test.
But finding your soulmate is only half the test. What happens when the pod doors open and reality sets in? Can love survive the expectations of family, the weight of tradition and the complexities of modern courtship? Or will some love stories end before they even begin?
Hosted by beloved Arab celebrity couple Rym Saidi and Wissam Braidy, the 10 episode series blends the magic of romance with the region's cultural landscape and a fresh batch of singles ready to take the ultimate leap of faith in the name of love: saying “I do”.
Hearts are open, stakes are high and the pods are ready. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?
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