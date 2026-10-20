Influential Women Acknowledges Nicole Hicks: Helping Professionals Build Careers And Lives They Truly Own

BICKNELL, UT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Career Ownership Coach at The Entrepreneur's Source Draws on More Than 25 Years in Finance and Executive Leadership to Guide Clients Through Career Transitions With Clarity and PurposeBicknell, Utah – Nicole Hicks is a Career Ownership Coach at The Entrepreneur's Source, where she helps professionals navigate career transitions with clarity, confidence, and purpose. She works with people who are facing layoffs, burnout, or uncertainty, as well as those who are simply wondering whether another path might suit them better. Using a structured process, she helps clients explore careers, business ownership, and additional income opportunities that align with the life they want to create. Her specialties include business ownership exploration, career ownership coaching, and career transitions and second-chapter careers. What sets her coaching apart is that it is grounded in real-world experience rather than theory.Before becoming a coach, Nicole spent more than 25 years in finance, credit management, and executive leadership, with roles at companies including Elite Roofing Supply, Allied Building Products, and Intermountain Wood Products. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business and built her career around financial strategy, operations, and business decision-making. She also holds Certified Business Fellow and Certified Business Associate credentials. Along the way, she supported her husband's entrepreneurial ventures and launched a business of her own. Those experiences taught her that a business can be financially sound and still be misaligned with the way a person wants to live.That lesson became the foundation of Nicole's coaching philosophy. She focuses not only on whether a person can build a business but on whether that business will create the life they want. She believes the best decisions take into account lifestyle, values, and long-term vision in addition to financial opportunity. After leaving corporate leadership, she spent a season caring for her father as he lived with Parkinson's disease, an experience she has noted would have been far more difficult within the constraints of a traditional career. Today she is raising four children and building an intentional family life, and those experiences continue to shape how she helps others define success on their own terms.Nicole attributes her success above all to her children, who are her greatest source of inspiration. They have encouraged her to move beyond fear, define success for herself, and live in alignment with her values. She wants them to see that it is never too late to choose courage, pursue meaningful work, and build an authentic life rather than one measured by the expectations of others. Her children remind her daily why it matters to make choices rooted in courage rather than fear. That motivation runs through her work with clients, many of whom are weighing similar questions about what they want their next chapter to look like.The best career advice Nicole has received came from a direct supervisor who told her never to assume her job would always be there. He explained that companies are constantly looking for ways to reduce costs and that positions can disappear through no fault of the person who holds them. His advice was to live below her means, build financial stability, and keep investing in her own growth so she would have options if circumstances changed. That guidance has stayed with her throughout her career and continues to motivate her work helping others take ownership of their futures.Her advice to young women entering her industry is to invest time in understanding themselves before making major career decisions. She encourages them to identify their strengths, their values, and their own definition of success. With that clarity, she believes, they are far less likely to build a life around someone else's idea of happiness and far more likely to create one that genuinely fits them and reflects their priorities.Nicole sees uncertainty as one of the biggest challenges facing professionals today. Layoffs, artificial intelligence, and a rapidly changing job market are pushing many people to make decisions out of fear and urgency, often accepting the first option available rather than the one that truly fits. She encourages clients to pause and define clear goals around income, lifestyle, wealth, and equity before accepting the next opportunity that comes along. In her experience, shifting the focus from what a person feels they have to do to what is actually available to them often reveals options they never knew existed. She believes most careers have no single right answer, and she sees her role as helping clients ask better questions and make informed choices.Authenticity is the value that guides Nicole in both her work and her personal life. She believes people do their best work when they are honest about who they are, what they are naturally good at, and what they truly want. While some circumstances are beyond anyone's control, she reminds clients that they can always choose how they respond. She encourages people to trust the process, build on their strengths, and create a life that fits them rather than the expectations of others.Nicole's commitment to service extends well beyond her coaching practice. She serves on the board of the Restored Heart Collective, an organization that supports spouses of veterans through healing retreats and community programs. She is also Treasurer of the Fremont River Back Country Horsemen of Utah, which works to preserve public lands and trails. Together with her family, she runs an off-grid ranch in rural Utah that practices regenerative agriculture, a reflection of her belief in building a life by intention. Her service on these boards and her work on the ranch both mirror the values she brings to coaching: stewardship, resilience, and a commitment to the long-term well-being of people and communities.Whether a client is pursuing a new career, exploring business ownership, or recommitting to the path they are already on, Nicole's goal remains the same: helping people build lives they truly own. Nicole Hicks continues to show that the most meaningful careers are built on clarity, courage, and an honest understanding of what matters most.Learn More about Nicole Hicks:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Acknowledges Nicole Hicks: Helping Professionals Build Careers And Lives They Truly Own News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 13:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.