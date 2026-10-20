Famed S.C.GA Martial Artist Receives Several International Honors In 2026

S.C. Black Belt Hall of Famer Keith Vitali receiving the Martial Arts Royalty Award in the Czech Republic.

Vitali is the only South Carolinian to have ever been inducted into the elite 'Black Belt' magazine Hall of Fame, which also includes inductees Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster presenting Vitali the Order of the Palmetto, the state's highest award, in March 2026.

Hollywood star and karate legend Keith Vitali presented S.C.'s highest award this year, also knighted in Italy and honored in the Czech Republic

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hall of Famer and 10th-degree black belt Keith Vitali has recently received a number of lofty international honors, adding to his already distinguished career-portfolio which includes his having been inducted into the S.C. Black Belt Hall of Fame (in 1994) and being the only South Carolinian to have been inducted into the elite 'Black Belt' magazine Hall of Fame (1981), an ever-exclusive A-list that includes both Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris ( ).This year, however, Vitali received four singularly unique lifetime achievement honors which have been recognized by his peers as being among the pinnacle recognitions of his career success.First, in March 2026, Vitali, a native South Carolinian who today resides with his wife Kathy Wright Vitali in Atlanta, Georgia, received South Carolina's highest award, the Order of the Palmetto presented by S.C. Governor Henry McMaster. Two months later, Vitali traveled to Verona, Italy, where in May he was formally dubbed a knight, receiving his knighthood into the Military Order of the Redeemer at the ancient Castle Bevilacqua.Also in May and also the city of Verona, Vitali received the International King Leonidas Spartan Hall of Warriors award. Then in September, Vitali traveled to the Czech Republic where he received the Shogun Descendant International Award at the Knights of Bushido Hall of Fame.A FIFTH AWARDExactly one year earlier, Sept. 2025, Vitali received the Martial Arts Royalty Award, also in the Czech Republic.Grand honors all, but 'tier-one' recognition is not a new phenomenon to Vitali whose martial arts career has led him to become one of the most revered karate fighters in the world. In fact, he was the number-one-ranked karate tournament fighter in the U.S. so-named by KARATE ILLUSTRATED magazine for three consecutive years: 1978, 1979, and 1980.Vitali founded the University of South Carolina's collegiate martial arts club, 1975-1976, and served as its first president, the club being something of a catalyst for S.C.'s becoming a martial arts mecca worldwide.THE OBJECTIVELY 'GREATEST OF ALL TIME'“Keith will forever be the GOAT of sport karate in the 1970s and 1980s,” said legendary martial arts tournament fighter, karate instructor, and Black Belt Hall of Famer Mike Genova.“Keith was our Michael Jordan, and he was so, not only winning every major championship, but by setting the standard high for how to be a champion.”More than a competing tournament champion, though 'that' he was: Vitali also fought, performed stunts, acted and starred in a number of top-billed martial arts movies including 'Revenge of the Ninja' with Sho Kosugi, 'Wheels on Meals' with Jackie Chan, 'Blood Brothers: No Retreat, No Surrender 3' with Loren Avedon, and 'American Kickboxer.'Following his mid-1990s induction into the S.C. Black Belt Hall of Fame, Vitali was also elected the hall's first president. Today, the S.C. Black Belt Hall of Fame is widely held to be one of the nation's leading 'state' martial arts halls of fame.In 2019, Vitali received his 10th-degree black belt (earning the title grandmaster) from pioneering martial-arts great Allen Steen in Dallas, Texas, along with lifelong friends Genova and Bruce Brutschy.“Keith is quite literally a giant in martial arts circles,” said Brutschy, also a S.C. Black Belt Hall of Fame inductee and a career strength-and-conditioning coach.“When fighters around the world think of the southeastern United States, the internationally famous Battle of Atlanta, the Golden Age of Karate, also South Carolina, even Texas; they think of Keith Vitali. It's impossible not to.”AMERICA'S KARATE SULTANDr. Tom Mullikin, a retired military officer, current director of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, and a S.C. Black Belt Hall of Fame inductee, agrees with Genova and Brutschy.“Keith has accomplished so much throughout his career,” said Mullikin.“Known around the world as a legendary martial artist, karate champion, actor, and author; he has a genuine love for people, and a passion for making a difference, especially in the lives of young people.”Mullikin added:“Keith is a wonderful ambassador for the Palmetto State; representing us with pride, humility, and integrity wherever he goes. S.C. and Georgia are blessed to have him, and I am especially blessed to call him my friend.”According to OFFICIAL KARATE YEARBOOK - Stars of the Martial Arts:“Vitali is arguably one of the best tournament fighters who ever set foot in the kumite ring ['kumite' being one of three primary karate training branches]. He may someday be spoken about in the same reverent tones as legends like Norris, Lewis, and Wallace.”KICK ILLUSTRATED magazine referred to Vitali as“America's Sultan of Semi-Contact Karate.”HUMILITY AND REWARD“One of the greatest joys I've experienced after a lifetime in martial arts comes not from looking back at my competitive victories, but from learning about the positive impact my martial arts and film careers have had on others,” said Vitali during a brief phone conversation on Oct. 19.“There is no greater reward than having someone tell you that your work made a meaningful difference in their life.”CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250 YEARSVitali's latest venture is KEITH VITALI'S LEGENDS OF HISTORY, a YouTube channel program“bringing history to life,” he says,“by exploring legendary Americans, forgotten heroes, epic battles and the defining moments that shaped the nation.”Launched in June 2026, Vitali says he is introducing to an entirely new generation of viewers, the earliest stories of America and her heroes. Please visit – @Keithvitalilegendsofhistory

W. Thomas Smith Jr.

S.C. Black Belt Hall of Fame – Board of Directors

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