EVRCOOL To Showcase U.S.-Made Cooling Innovation At FABTECH 2026 And On Season 10 Of Meet The Drapers

EVRCOOL: Process chilling. Done differently.

EVRCOOL brings U.S.-made cooling innovation to FABTECH 2026 and the national stage with an appearance on Season 10 of Meet the Drapers.

- Josh Roby, President & CEO, EVRCOOLKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EVRCOOL, an innovator in industrial cooling solutions, will appear in Season 10 of Meet the Drapers, the ultimate startup competition hosted by venture capital icon Tim Draper.The global series brings together visionary entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses to a panel of celebrity guest judges for a chance to secure a $1 million investment, with viewers also voting for their favorite entrepreneurs. Draper, whose early investments include companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, Skype, and Coinbase, has helped launch and support businesses that have shaped industries around the world.EVRCOOL's appearance will put a national spotlight on the Tennessee-based company, its U.S.-made industrial chillers, and its vision for bringing smarter, more reliable cooling solutions to industries from advanced manufacturing and medical technology to emerging applications driven by the growth of AI and distributed computing.The announcement comes as EVRCOOL prepares to exhibit at FABTECH 2026, North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event, taking place October 21–23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees can visit EVRCOOL at Booth C8600 in the Central Hall to learn more about its U.S.-made industrial cooling solutions.Based in Tennessee, EVRCOOL designs and manufactures industrial chillers engineered to meet demanding cooling requirements across a range of applications. Its product portfolio includes air-cooled process chillers designed with an emphasis on reliability, serviceability, and performance.“EVRCOOL was born with the belief that there was a better way to approach industrial cooling,” said Josh Roby, EVRCOOL President and CEO.“We're proud of the impact we've already made in the metal fabrication industry, and FABTECH gives us the opportunity to showcase that progress. Meet the Drapers gives us another platform to share what we've built and where we believe EVRCOOL can go next.”EVRCOOL's appearance on Meet the Drapers reflects the company's continued focus on innovation and its vision for the future of industrial cooling. Additional details about the episode, including its air date and viewing information, will be shared as they become available.To learn more about EVRCOOL and its industrial cooling solutions, visit EVRCOOL.About EVRCOOLBased in Knoxville, Tennessee, EVRCOOL engineers and manufactures next-generation industrial and medical process chillers. Representing the best of Knoxville manufacturing, EVRCOOL products feature a space-saving footprint, custom-engineered leak prevention, and patent-pending serviceability features built to eliminate downtime for heavy industry, healthcare imaging, precision manufacturing, and emerging markets across the globe.

Tanya T Sillitti

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EVRCOOL to Showcase U.S.-Made Cooling Innovation at FABTECH 2026 and on Season 10 of Meet the Drapers News Provided By View Marketing & Creative October 20, 2026, 13:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Technology



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