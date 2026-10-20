ARC Launches Portfolio Credit Program, Extending Non-Payment Insurance To Pools Of Credit Risk

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Applied Risk Capital ("ARC") today announced the launch of its Portfolio Credit program, extending the firm's non-payment insurance underwriting from single-name leveraged finance exposures to diversified pools of credit risk."Since 2020, we've built one of the leading non-payment insurance platforms in leveraged finance," said Andrew Shapiro, founder & chief executive officer of ARC. "Portfolio Credit is a natural extension of that underwriting discipline. It lets us bring the same rigor to pools of risk for banks, asset managers and insurers looking for tailored, capital-efficient solutions."Through the new program, ARC underwrites diversified pools of corporate, sponsor-backed and asset-based credit, always with meaningful structural subordination. Scope includes fund-level financing, bank risk transfer and tranched debt structures and serves:. Banks managing balance sheet and regulatory capital. Asset managers financing funds and broadening their investor base. Insurers seeking rated, capital-efficient credit exposureCoverage is available on S&P A+ / Moody's A1 paper, with line sizes up to $100 million per transaction, mid-single-digit expected life with longer legal final tenor, attachment at debt tranches senior to equity/first loss, and geographic scope spanning North America, the UK, Western Europe and select additional developed markets.For more information, visit this page.###About ARCPart of Amwins Underwriting, Applied Risk Capital is a Managing General Agent (MGA) specializing in credit insurance solutions for the leveraged finance market. Founded by a team of seasoned finance and insurance professionals, ARC helps financial institutions and investors manage default risk, increase use-case flexibility for underlying capital and gain competitive positioning in loan syndications. Learn more at arc-credit.About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $49 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.

Sara Morton

Amwins

+1 704-749-2700

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ARC Launches Portfolio Credit Program, Extending Non-Payment Insurance to Pools of Credit Risk News Provided By Kimball Hughes Public Relations October 20, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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