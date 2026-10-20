Towner Communication Systems Introduces AI Call Attendant Option

TCS introduces an AI Call Attendant option for business phone customers.

New option gives businesses another way to consider handling initial customer calls alongside their existing teams.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Towner Communication Systems (TCS), a Jefferson City-based provider of business communications and technology, has introduced an AI Call Attendant option for business phone customers. The announcement gives organizations evaluating incoming-call workflows another option to discuss with TCS as employees divide their time among customer service, other responsibilities and work across locations.TCS describes the option as a way to support employees at the first point of contact, not as a replacement for people who manage customer relationships. How an AI-assisted attendant might fit depends on a business's phone environment and the way it wants incoming calls handled.For many organizations, the practical questions start before a technology decision: Who currently answers incoming calls? What happens when that person is unavailable? Which conversations need to reach an employee directly? Examining those questions can help a business decide whether an automated first step fits its service standards.TCS already provides cloud and on-premise business phone systems and VoIP options. Its public phone-solutions page lists conventional auto-attendants, call forwarding and other communication features. The newly introduced AI Call Attendant option gives customers a distinct topic to consider as they review their call-handling practices; TCS works with businesses to evaluate their needs rather than recommend a single phone setup for every organization.Organizations considering AI-assisted call handling can start by reviewing their current call flow, including when staff are unavailable and how callers are directed to the right person. They can then decide which interactions should remain with employees and where an automated initial response may be useful. TCS says the new option is intended to complement, rather than replace, existing teams.Businesses interested in the AI Call Attendant option can contact TCS to discuss availability, compatibility and how it might fit an existing or future phone environment. More information about TCS's business phone and VoIP offerings is available at .About TCSTowner Communication Systems (TCS) is a business technology and communication solutions provider based in Jefferson City, Missouri. The company provides business phone and VoIP solutions, managed IT services, cybersecurity support, networking and Microsoft 365 solutions to organizations in Central Missouri and beyond. Website: .

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Towner Communication Systems Introduces AI Call Attendant Option News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 20, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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