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Forbes and SHOOK Research reviewed more than 5,400 advisors for the 2026 ranking, and neither Madison Partners nor McFarland paid for the recognition.

- Mark McFarland, Co-CEO of Madison PartnersMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Madison Partners Co-CEO Mark McFarland has been named a 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisor in Wisconsin, according to the Forbes and SHOOK Research ranking published in August 2026. Forbes and SHOOK Research considered more than 5,400 advisors for the 2026 Next-Gen rankings. Madison Partners is a fee-only fiduciary, SEC-registered investment adviser that serves pre-retiree and retiree households. A ranking gives retirees one outside reference point when they compare advisors but a ranking does not predict results for any client.What the Forbes and SHOOK Research Ranking MeasuresAccording to Forbes, the ranking is based on an independent evaluation of quantitative and qualitative factors. The factors include client impact, industry experience, client retention, best practices, credentials, compliance records and assets under management.The Forbes methodology for the 2026 Next-Gen rankings sets out how advisors were scored. Forbes published the methodology on August 11, 2026.Neither Madison Partners nor Mark McFarland paid for consideration, selection, or use of the recognition.How Retirees Can Read an Advisor RankingA ranking shows how an outside organization scored an advisor against its own criteria and the score does not predict results for any client.Households can pair a ranking with direct questions. Retirees and pre-retirees can ask how an advisor is paid, whether the advisor acts as a fiduciary and what the advisor's Form ADV shows. Form ADV is a public filing that describes an advisory firm's services, fees, and conflicts of interest.Being recognized by Forbes and SHOOK Research is a nice moment, but what matters more to me is how Madison Partners keeps adapting to help the families we work with. Their needs change, and our job is to keep changing with them," said Mark McFarland, Co-CEO of Madison Partners.What Happens NextMadison Partners has published the full story and FAQ on its website. The firm's team page includes Mark McFarland's biography.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat does a Forbes Next-Gen wealth advisor ranking measure?According to Forbes and SHOOK Research, the 2026 Next-Gen ranking weighs client impact, industry experience, client retention, best practices, credentials, compliance records, and assets under management. The ranking follows the methodology those organizations set. It does not guarantee results and is not a client endorsement.Did Madison Partners pay for the Forbes recognition?No. Madison Partners and Mark McFarland did not pay for consideration, selection, or use of the 2026 Forbes and SHOOK Research Next-Gen recognition. Forbes and SHOOK Research set the methodology. The recognition is not a client endorsement and does not predict future results for any client of Madison Partners.What is a fee-only fiduciary advisor?A fee-only fiduciary advisor is paid directly by clients rather than through commissions on products, and is required to act in clients' best interests. Madison Partners is a fee-only fiduciary, SEC-registered investment adviser. Fee-only does not mean low cost, so households should ask any advisor for a written fee schedule.About Madison PartnersMadison Partners is a fee-only fiduciary, SEC-registered investment adviser that helps pre-retiree and retiree households plan for retirement income, taxes, and investments. [Confirm the service list with compliance.] The firm's advisors serve clients across the United States through virtual meetings and select in-person offices. As a fee-only fiduciary, Madison Partners does not earn commissions on the products it recommends. Learn more at themadisonpartners.Disclosure: Madison Wealth Partners, Inc. ("Madison Partners") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This release is for general information and education only. It is not investment, tax, or legal advice and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. Opinions are those of the speaker as of the date of this release and may change without notice. All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. No strategy can assure a profit or protect against loss. Information from third-party sources is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed. More information about Madison Partners, including its Form ADV Part 2A, is available at sec. The 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisor ranking was issued by Forbes and SHOOK Research on August 11, 2026. Madison Partners and Mark McFarland did not pay a fee to participate in the ranking or to use the recognition. Criteria: Forbes methodology for the 2026 Next-Gen rankings, which weighs industry experience, client retention, compliance records, assets under management, and best practices. The recognition is not indicative of future performance or of any client's experience, does not guarantee results, and is not a client endorsement.

Blake Newton

Madison Partners

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Madison Partners Co-CEO Named Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisor for 2026 News Provided By Madison Partners October 20, 2026, 13:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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