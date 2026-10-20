Mitzie Wilson, Recognized By Influential Women, Helps Families Build, Preserve, And Transition Wealth With Integrity

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Farther Brings More Than 20 Years of Banking, Finance, and Wealth Management Experience to Client-Centered Financial GuidanceAtlanta, Georgia – Mitzie Wilson is a Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Farther Finance, where she helps individuals and families build, preserve, and transition wealth through retirement planning. With more than 20 years of experience in banking, finance, and wealth management, she brings a comprehensive understanding of financial planning, investment strategies, and client-centered advice. Her career spans customer service, wire operations, and commercial real estate underwriting, giving her a broad perspective that informs the personalized guidance she provides. Her primary area of expertise is alternative investments, and she is dedicated to helping clients make informed decisions that support their long-term goals.Mitzie's commitment to excellence is reflected in her professional designations as a Certified Financial Planner, a Retirement Income Certified Professional, and a Sports and Entertainment Accredited Wealth Management Advisor. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh and a master's degree in Real Estate Investment and Development from New York University. She is active in the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors and the Atlanta chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and she serves as a representative for the first diverse representation of Black leaders worldwide. She was also named a 2026 Women To Watch Awards honoree.Mitzie attributes her success to genuinely caring about her clients and giving them the best advice she can. Clients may choose whether to follow her guidance, but she always offers it, because doing so allows her to rest easy knowing she has acted in their best interest. She treats every client's money as if it were her own, an approach grounded in trust, integrity, and the belief that every client deserves the same care she would give her own financial future.She encourages young women to pursue careers on the investment side of the industry as financial advisors. Few women currently hold these roles, she notes, and because women tend to live longer, many will need financial services and may ultimately manage their own money. She sees a clear need for more female advisors who understand the financial challenges women often face over their lifetimes. Mitzie sees alternative investing as a growing opportunity for the average investor, an area where her expertise allows her to guide clients thoughtfully. Her guiding values are competency, respect, trust, relationships, and integrity, and they shape every conversation she has with the individuals and families who place their confidence in her.Beyond her practice, Mitzie advocates for financial literacy and greater diversity in financial services. She is the author of a book titled Anonymous, which explores trusts, wills, privacy, and secrecy to help readers protect their legacies. She also shares practical guidance through her writing, including an Influential Women article titled Financial Health Audit. In it, she outlines three quick steps readers can take in about 15 minutes each: reviewing statements to cancel an unused subscription, moving an emergency fund into a high-yield savings account, and increasing a retirement contribution by one percent. Her message is that financial awareness is about building steady momentum rather than achieving perfection. Through her advisory work, writing, and advocacy, Mitzie Wilson continues to help individuals and families secure their financial futures and to open doors for the next generation of women in finance.Learn More about Mitzie Wilson:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Mitzie Wilson, Recognized By Influential Women, Helps Families Build, Preserve, And Transition Wealth With Integrity News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 13:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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