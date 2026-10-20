Influential Women Features Deborah Broadus: Bringing Peace And Understanding Through Paranormal Investigation

PEARL, MS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Owner of Supernatural Investigation Group and Mystical Spirit Combines Investigation and Holistic Spiritual Services With a Service-First PhilosophyPearl, Mississippi – Deborah Broadus is the founder and owner of Supernatural Investigation Group, known as SIG, and Mystical Spirit, organizations dedicated to paranormal investigation and holistic spiritual services. Since establishing SIG in 2008, she has led a team that conducts residential paranormal investigations and provides cleansing and blessing services for people experiencing unexplained events. Through Mystical Spirit, she offers Reiki, chakra tuning, intuitive guidance, tarot and oracle readings, pendulum readings, crystal consultations, and mediumship. A skilled public speaker and entrepreneur, she is known for her compassionate, client-focused approach. Her specialties include residential investigations, cleansing and blessing, and paranormal investigation. For many of the people who reach out to her, she offers reassurance and understanding at a time when they feel unsettled in their own homes.Deborah's interest in the paranormal grew from a lifelong sensitivity to spiritual experiences and was further shaped by her work as a hospice caregiver, supporting patients and families at the end of life. She earned a bachelor's degree in Forensic Psychology with honors from South University and studied clinical and counseling psychology at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. She also holds doctoral degrees in Metaphysical Science and Divinity, reflecting her commitment to understanding both psychology and spirituality. That blend of academic training and spiritual study allows her to approach each case thoughtfully, with attention to both the people involved and the experiences they describe. Her time in hospice care also taught her the importance of patience and presence when people are facing difficult and emotional moments.Deborah attributes much of her success to the peers and experienced investigators who mentored her, as well as to her diverse team, whose members bring backgrounds in law enforcement, caregiving, education, and other fields. The best career advice she received came from her father, who taught her to stay humble, to remember that no one is better than anyone else, and that determination can make seemingly impossible goals achievable. To young women entering the field, she cautions against joining for television exposure. She encourages them instead to focus on helping people, approach the work with genuine care, practice traditional investigation methods, and pursue it only if they truly love it.Deborah considers humility, compassion, integrity, and active listening essential for anyone working in the paranormal field. She sees the biggest challenge in her field as newcomers who are more interested in a television show than in helping people. She also notes that the work is largely unpaid, since her organization operates essentially as a nonprofit, which means those who stay in the field must be driven by a genuine desire to help. Her personal values, which guide both her work and her life, center on empathy, kindness, listening, understanding, humility, and caring, and she encourages people to lead with feeling rather than coldness. Her guiding principle is that serving others must always come before recognition or publicity. That philosophy has guided SIG for well over a decade and continues to shape every investigation her team undertakes. Through investigation and spiritual support, Deborah Broadus continues to help clients and families find understanding, comfort, and lasting peace.Learn More about Deborah Broadus:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Deborah Broadus: Bringing Peace and Understanding Through Paranormal Investigation News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 13:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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