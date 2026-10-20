Righteous Felon's Lil' Rebels Bring Big Flavor And A Little Mischief To More Families In Early 2027

Lil' Rebels brings Righteous Felon's signature character-driven storytelling to a new generation of snackers. With Lil' Bull, BBQ Bull and Taco Pig leading the charge, the colorful packaging gives each flavor its own personality and makes choosing a snack fun.

Following its Target debut, the mini meat stick line is expanding to additional retailers, with new flavors, chicken innovation and more family-focused fun.

- Brendan Cawley, founder and CEO of Righteous FelonEXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Righteous Felon, the founder-led meat snack brand known for bold flavor and an outlaw sense of humor, today announced that Lil' Rebels, its flavor-packed line of mini meat sticks designed with families and younger snackers in mind, will be available at additional retailers and online channels in early 2027. The line launched exclusively at Target nationwide in June, bringing the brand's signature flavor, personality and playful characters to lunchboxes, sports bags, road trips and snack stashes everywhere.Righteous Felon is also developing new Lil' Rebels flavors and its first Lil' Rebels chicken products, alongside more kid and family-focused experiences designed to bring the Lil' Rebels world to life beyond the bag.Early shopper response has been encouraging. Righteous Felon is the #1 new better-for-you brand launch in the meat snacks category at Target since 5/30/26 in the latest 13 weeks, according to NielsenIQ.Mini sticks. Major flavor. Zero boring.Lil' Rebels comes in three flavors: O.G. Hickory, Honey Heist BBQ and Street Taco. Each 14-count, 7 oz bag holds 0.5 oz mini sticks with 4 grams of protein, less than 1 gram of added sugar and 50 calories per stick, made with the same craft recipes as Righteous Felon's full-size line. The flavor is the headline. The clean ingredients are the reason a parent feels good handing them over. And the fun, character-packed packaging gives kids something to get excited about before they even take the first bite.Lil' Rebels was built to close a gap in family snacking. The meat snack aisle has traditionally focused on adult snackers, leaving an opportunity for something that brings bold flavor, personality and kid-friendly portions to the whole household. Lil' Rebels is made for parents looking for snacks they feel good about buying and kids who want something that actually tastes great. And when both are happy, that's the ultimate lunchbox win: a snack that gets eaten, not forgotten at the bottom of the backpack.Lil' Rebels brings Righteous Felon's signature character-driven storytelling to a new generation of snackers. With Lil' Bull, BBQ Bull and Taco Pig leading the charge, the colorful packaging gives each flavor its own personality and makes choosing a snack part of the fun. The mission hasn't changed: Take on Boring. Bland. Basic. Only now, there's a little more mischief in the lunchbox, and the“Dad Tax” is officially collecting.“Kids deserve snacks that are just as exciting as the ones adults enjoy, and parents shouldn't have to choose between something their family loves and something they feel good buying,” said Brendan Cawley, founder and CEO of Righteous Felon.“That's what we set out to create with Lil' Rebels. The response at Target has been encouraging, and as we prepare to bring the line to more retailers in 2027, we're excited to introduce even more families to the brand.”And the Lil' Rebels adventure is just beginning.As the line expands in 2027, Righteous Felon is planning more new flavors and chicken-based innovations. The brand is also exploring ways to bring its colorful cast of characters off the packaging and into everyday family life, from playful character storytelling and lunchbox surprises to family-focused content, creator collaborations and community activations.The goal: give kids more reasons to love Lil' Rebels and families more fun ways to enjoy them together. Because the best family snacks don't just check a box. They're the ones everyone actually wants to eat.Lil' Rebels is available now at Target stores nationwide and on Target. Starting in early 2027, the line will be available at additional retailers and online channels.Righteous Felon was founded in 2013 on a middle-school inside joke, when a teacher mistook its founder's homemade beef jerky for contraband. Today, the company serves approximately 170,000 servings per day across national retail, e-commerce and specialty channels. For more information, visit RighteousFelon.About Righteous Felon Craft JerkyFounded in 2013 and headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, Righteous Felon Craft Jerky is a leading craft meat snack company producing flavor-forward, high-protein, low-sugar snacks made with clean ingredients. Known for its bold flavors and irreverent brand personality, distinctive characters and commitment to making snacking anything but boring.

Jessica Parise

8 Branding Group

+1 858-248-0082

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Righteous Felon's Lil' Rebels Bring Big Flavor and a Little Mischief to More Families in Early 2027 News Provided By 8 Branding Group October 20, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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