Napa Valley's 'Real Cat Men' Unveil 2027 Calendar To Benefit Jameson Humane

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Thirteen Napa Valley winemakers & owners headline a Nov. 15 release party at The Borreo Building, with great wine, food, music and calendar signings

- Dustin Mowe of MOWE Napa ValleyNAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the FIRST TIME EVER, Jameson Humane will release The Real Cat Men of Napa Valley Calendar, at a party on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 12 to 2 p.m. at The Borreo Building, 930 Third St. in downtown Napa. The calendar pairs 13 of the valley's wine personalities with the cats who share their homes, cellars, and vineyards.Guests can meet The Real Cat Men of Napa Valley, taste their delicious wines, and have their calendars signed. The afternoon includes food, music from DJ Kirill, and a few surprises. Every ticket includes the calendar, making it a great gift for holiday shopping. Tickets are going fast and are available at: href="" rel="external nofollow" ejoinme/realcatmenofn“After flying UH-60 Black Hawk rescue missions, growing grapes in Rutherford, and fighting fires from the air and ground, I really thought cat modeling was my next logical step,” jokes Chris Morisoli of Morisoli Vineyard.“Big thanks to Chip and Jameson Humane for helping me achieve my dreams.”The afternoon is playful by design, but the purpose behind it is serious. Events like this give people an easy, joyful way into animal welfare: a glass of wine and a signed calendar become a direct link to care for animals who need it. For many guests, it is a first step toward making a real difference in the lives of animals."The impetus for this exciting calendar came from a noticeable and very exciting uptick in cat adoptions at our Ella's Cathouse & Adoption Center in Napa over the past 6 months – due to men! I reached out to my guy friends in the wine industry that have cats and asked them to be part of this fun tribute and they all said, yes, I AM IN!" said Monica Stevens, Founder of Jameson Humane. "Every calendar sold goes straight back into our work for animals here in our community. We can't think of a better way to kick off the holidays."Meet The Real Cat Men:1.Bob Foley of Robert Foley Vineyards with Tommy Howler2.Marc Gagnon of Gagnon-Kennedy Vineyards with Ozzy3.Tom Garrett of Dakota Shy Winery with Leon4.Hi Sang Lee of Dana Estates with Milo5.Graeme MacDonald of MacDonald Vineyards with Whiskers6.Adam McClary of Gamling & McDuck with Theadosia Purr7.Marc Mondavi of C. Mondavi & Family with Mozie8.Chris Morisoli of Morisoli Vineyard with Chip9.Dustin Mowe of MOWE Napa Valley with Pepe10 Neiman of Neiman Cellars with Fluffy Paws11 Phelps of Hensel West with Maverick12 Pott of Pott Wine with Soxy Lady13 Sands of Lithology with WhiteyHost and Sponsors:The Borreo Building is the event's host. Support comes from Portocork, Gabriel-Glas, DJ Kirill, Nova Terra Creamery and the Kirkorian Family Foundation.Event at a Glance:What: Meet The Real Cat Men of Napa Valley 2027, get your calendar signed, have a glass of their wineWhen: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, 12–2 p.m.Where: The Borreo Building, 930 Third St., Napa, CAIncludes: Great Napa Valley wine, food, DJ Kirill, calendar signings; each ticket includes a calendarTickets: ejoinme/realcatmenofnvParking: Public lot across the street at Third and Lawrence streetsSocial: Instagram: @jamesonhumane // FB: @JamesonRescueRanchAbout Jameson Humane:In 2014, Monica and David Stevens founded Jameson Humane (formerly Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch),“Jameson,” as a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit organization to improve animal well-being through global collaboration and education for the benefit of all life. Guided by instincts, Jameson has not followed the traditional path of“animal rescue” but instead listened to the community and responded holistically to the needs of our animals and their human guardians.·...About Creative Team:When Monica Stevens noticed a growing trend of men adopting cats, she knew it was worth toasting to. She turned to Alicia Mora, who immediately saw the creative potential and assembled a dream team to bring The Real Cat Men of Napa Valley to life: photographer Alexander Rubin, Jenny Patrick overseeing cat wrangling and styling, and Ross Patrick and CJ DeWaal leading design and production.High-resolution calendar images and interviews with The Real Cat Men of Napa Valley are available by request.

Monica Stevens

Jameson Humane

+1 707-815-8153

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Napa Valley's 'Real Cat Men' Unveil 2027 Calendar to Benefit Jameson Humane News Provided By Jameson Humane October 20, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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