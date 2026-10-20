Gogreen Hemp Earns USDA Organic Certification For Its CBD Topicals

GoGreen Hemp CBD Massage Oil

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Fort Lauderdale brand's CBD Eucalyptus and Lavender Salve, CBD Massage Oil and CBD Stick certified organic by Baystate Organic Certifiers

- Romas Marcin, President of GoGreen HempFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GoGreen Hemp, an online retailer of hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that it has received USDA Organic certification for several of its topical products. The certification was issued by Baystate Organic Certifiers, a USDA-accredited certifying agent, and covers the company's CBD Eucalyptus and Lavender Salve, CBD Massage Oil and CBD Stick.USDA Organic certification requires that agricultural products be grown and handled according to the standards of the USDA National Organic Program. Those standards prohibit most synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, genetically modified organisms and irradiation. Certified operations must keep detailed records, maintain an organic system plan and pass annual on-site inspections to keep their certification.For GoGreen Hemp, the certification follows work with its growing and manufacturing partners to document each step from the field to the finished product."From day one, our goal has been to make cleaner hemp products that people can feel good about putting on their skin," said Romas Marcin, President of GoGreen Hemp. "Earning USDA Organic certification means an independent, accredited agent has verified what goes into these products and how they are made. For our customers, it replaces a promise from us with a standard they already know and trust."GoGreen Hemp sells CBD oils and tinctures, edibles and gummies, topicals and pet products through its website. The USDA Organic certification applies to the topical products named above, which are now eligible to carry the USDA Organic seal. The company also publishes third-party lab results for its products, which customers can review on its website.The certification arrives as consumers look for clearer signals of quality in the hemp category, where product standards vary widely between brands. A USDA Organic certificate is one of the few federally backed labels available to hemp products, and it is verified by an outside agent rather than the brand itself."We see this certification as a step, not a finish line," Marcin added. "We will keep raising the bar on our ingredients, our sourcing and our testing, and we will keep publishing our lab results so customers never have to take our word for it. Cleaner products and full transparency are what our customers expect from us, and that commitment is not changing."GoGreen Hemp plans to introduce new products in the coming months and will share details as they launch.More information about GoGreen Hemp and its certified organic products is available at .About GoGreen HempGoGreen Hemp is an online retailer of hemp-derived CBD products, including oils and tinctures, edibles and gummies, topicals and pet products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the company focuses on organic and natural ingredients and publishes third-party lab results for its products. GoGreen Hemp also offers wholesale, private label and affiliate programs. Learn more at .

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GoGreen Hemp

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GoGreen Hemp Earns USDA Organic Certification for Its CBD Topicals News Provided By GoGreen Hemp October 20, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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