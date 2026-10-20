Scouting America Northern NJ Council Waives All Membership Fees For Children Of Fallen Military Members

The Northern New Jersey Council, Scouting America, provides character development and leadership training to a diverse population of 9,000 youth and 3,000 adults in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties.

Expanding existing military family fee waiver program to Gold Star Families will help more young people experience the benefits of Scouting

- Rebecca Fields, CEO, Scouting America Northern New Jersey CouncilOAKLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scouting America Northern New Jersey Council (NNJC), scoutingnnj, has announced the expansion of Scouting America's Military Family Fee Waiver to include Gold Star families, whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.Building on an existing initiative supporting children of active-duty military personnel, Reservists and National Guard members, the expanded program waives all youth registration fees for eligible Gold Star families, helping ensure that financial barriers do not prevent young people from experiencing the benefits of Scouting.A Gold Star family consists of the immediate family members of a U.S. military service member who died in the line of duty, during a time of conflict, combat, or official active-duty service."Military families make extraordinary sacrifices for our country, and Gold Star families deserve our deepest gratitude and continued support," said Rebecca Fields, Scout Executive and CEO of the Northern New Jersey Council of Scouting America. "Scouting provides young people with a sense of belonging, lasting friendships and opportunities to develop confidence, character and leadership skills. We are honored to help make these experiences more accessible to the families who have given so much."Through Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA and other programs, Scouting provides opportunities for outdoor adventure, community service, leadership development and personal growth.Families interested in participating are encouraged to visit href="" rel="external nofollow" scoutin to find a nearby Cub Scout pack or Scout troop. Additional information about the fee waiver and eligibility is available through the Northern New Jersey Council at scoutingnnj.For more information about the Northern New Jersey Council or to donate to Scouting in Northern New Jersey, please call (201) 677-1000.ABOUT THE SCOUTING AMERICA NORTHERN NEW JERSEY COUNCILThe Scouting America Northern New Jersey Council provides character development and leadership training to a diverse population of 8,000 youth and 3,000 adults served annually in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties. Scouting America has become one of the nation's premier youth development organizations, with more than 100 million youth and adults participating since its inception in 1910.

Brian Hyland

Cricket Public Relations, LLC

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Scouting America Northern NJ Council Waives All Membership Fees for Children of Fallen Military Members News Provided By Cricket Public Relations, LLC October 20, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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