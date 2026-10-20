Sportprosusa Named An Authorized GOLFZON Dealer NY, NJ Areas

Man Cave on Steriods

The 20-plus-year sports construction company adds full-service golf simulator design and installation to its court, field and event work across the Northeast

- Thomas J PetersenWYCKOFF, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Jersey Sports Construction Leader to Bring the World's Leading Golf Simulator Technology to Homes, Clubs and Commercial Facilities Across the RegionSportProsUSA, a sports construction and event company based in Northern New Jersey, today announced that it has become an authorized dealer of GOLFZON, the world's leading golf simulator company by number of locations. Effective October 2026, SportProsUSA will design, sell and install GOLFZON simulators for homeowners and facilities across the Northeast.Through the partnership, SportProsUSA will provide full service from concept through construction, including design, site preparation, installation and ongoing maintenance. Projects range from residential simulator rooms to full-size commercial installations for private clubs, golf courses, schools, corporate headquarters and municipalities. SportProsUSA serves clients from Greene County, New York, to Cape May, New Jersey, including New York City.“Golf has always been about finding time to play and practice,” said Thomas Petersen, Founder and CEO of SportProsUSA.“GOLFZON brings the course closer to you, in some cases just a few feet away. We've always sought out and partnered with the best companies in the world, and GOLFZON fits that description. As new housing and development continue to grow across our region, a simulator is a great way to have fun and master the game year-round.”“We're excited to welcome SportProsUSA to the GOLFZON family,” said Ryan Needles Director of Business Development, GOLFZON America.“Their reputation for quality construction and full-service support makes them an ideal partner to bring the GOLFZON experience to homeowners, clubs and facilities throughout the Northeast.”About SportProsUSAFounded in 2005 and based in Wyckoff, New Jersey, SportProsUSA operates two divisions. Its Construction division designs and builds residential and commercial sports facilities and holds authorized dealer relationships with Sport Court, Connor Sports, Gared Sports, SRG Dominator, and TrueBounce. Its Events division produces large-scale branded activations for clients including the United Nations, Southwest Airlines, Disney, Brookfield, and Chick-fil-A. The company also runs a court maintenance and service program throughout its territory. Learn more at SportProsUSA.About GOLFZONGOLFZON is a global leader in golf simulator technology, creating immersive and realistic indoor golf experiences for players of all skill levels. Its advanced golf simulators, including TwoVisionNX, combine innovative technology, realistic course play and industry-leading features for commercial golf facilities, entertainment venues and residential spaces. With an extensive library of virtual golf courses and technology designed to replicate the on-course experience, GOLFZON continues to redefine how golfers practice, play and enjoy the game indoors year-round.

Anna Leigh Hunt

SportProsUSA

+1 201-485-8520

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SportProsUSA Named an Authorized GOLFZON Dealer NY, NJ Areas News Provided By SportProsUSA October 20, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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