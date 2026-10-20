Bionews Launches Free News And Community Platform For Iga Nephropathy As Treatment Options Expand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Six FDA approvals since 2021 have given people with IgAN more treatment options, and more decisions to make.

- Ariana Barton, a columnist living with IgANPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bionews today launched IgA Nephropathy News, a free news and community platform for the estimated 200,000 people in the U.S. living with IgA nephropathy (IgAN ) and their caregivers.The Bionews IgAN community includes:News Coverage. Weekly news on IgAN research, clinical trials, regulatory decisions, and treatment access, written by Bionews science writers.Columns. First-person columns by people living with IgAN and the caregivers beside them, covering diagnosis, treatment choices, dialysis and transplant, work, and family.Resource Guides. Comprehensive disease management and lifestyle information.Forums (coming soon). Moderated discussion boards launching in November 2026 where members ask questions and compare experiences with treatments, trials, and care teams.IgAN is the most common primary glomerulonephritis worldwide. It is often diagnosed in younger adults, and many patients will progress to kidney failure within their lifetime. But the treatment landscape has changed rapidly in recent years. Since 2021, the FDA has approved six IgAN therapies that aim to protect kidney function, and several experimental therapies are being tested in Phase 3 trials. People living with IgAN now face more treatment and clinical trial decisions than ever before."Every new therapy and trial adds a decision, and most patients are making those decisions between appointments, with little to go on," said Lauren Hannon, SVP of Strategy & Audience Growth at Bionews. "At Bionews, we build rare disease communities with the people who live in them. IgA Nephropathy News gives patients reporting written for their condition and a place to hear from others who have already been through those choices.""When I was diagnosed with IgAN, I struggled to find relatable stories. Chronic illness is often framed as something to overcome, but I just wanted to know that it was possible to have an ordinary life." said Ariana Barton, a columnist living with IgAN.IgA Nephropathy News is free to read at .

Mackenzie Morgan

Bionews

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Bionews launches free news and community platform for IgA nephropathy as treatment options expand News Provided By Bionews, inc. October 20, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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