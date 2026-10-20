Dymax To Highlight Adhesive And Light-Curing Solutions For Next-Generation Electronics At SMTA International

Dymax will feature light-curable adhesives and equipment for advanced electronics assembly at SMTA International 2026.

Demonstrating technologies that help electronics manufacturers improve reliability, efficiency, and process consistency

- Virginia Hogan, Sr. Manager, Business Development, Aerospace & EnergyTORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dymax, a global manufacturer of light-curing adhesives and equipment, will exhibit at SMTA International, booth 2740, where visitors can discuss current assembly challenges and see demonstrations of new and featured products.On display will be light-curable materials and equipment to address issues related to the bonding, coating, and staking of critical PC board-level components found in today's electronic assemblies.Featured technologies include 9016, an electronics grade LED cure adhesive/encapsulant, formulated to extend the reliability performance of large PCBs and flex circuits by incorporating a flexible yet very tough chemistry. Other featured products include 9771 and 9773 low-outgassing formulations for high-reliability space applications, and a black-colored conformal coating made to hide circuitry, board features, and sensitive information.Dymax will also showcase robotic dispensing systems that help improve process consistency, along with the new BlueWaveFX Line Emitters, which deliver light-curing energy along a linear path for applications requiring high-dose UV irradiation.“Flexibility, LED curability, and moisture-cure mechanisms remain key priorities for electronics manufacturers,” said Virginia Hogan, Business Development Sr. Manager, Aerospace & Energy, Global.“These capabilities are increasingly important as electronics become smaller, assemblies more complex, and reliability requirements more demanding.”Dymax's participation at SMTA International will also include a technical presentation by Dave Dworak, Dymax Materials Scientist. The session, titled "The Science of Bonding," will explore how adhesive chemistry, processing, and substrate surface energy interact, and why all three must be aligned to achieve consistent bond performance. He will present the session on Tuesday, October 27, at 2:00 p.m. CDT in Room 47 as part of the SMTA International Technical Conference.The Dymax team will be available to discuss application challenges, evaluate product capabilities, and explore how light-curing solutions can support manufacturers' production and performance objectives.About DymaxDymax is a global manufacturer and innovator of light-curable materials, dispensing equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's solutions help manufacturers improve process efficiency, enhance product performance, and accelerate production. Major markets served include the medical device, electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Cindy Gallagher

Dymax

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Dymax to Highlight Adhesive and Light-Curing Solutions for Next-Generation Electronics at SMTA International News Provided By Dymax October 20, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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