As Healthcare Costs Rise, North Carolina Businesses May Expand Employee Benefits At No Net Cost

Understanding employee benefits begins with reviewing available services, projected costs, and payroll considerations. Businesses may request a free payroll analysis to assess projected savings.

Supplemental benefits include tele-health, free prescriptions, mental health visits and more for employees and eligible dependents - with no out-of-pocket cost and no copays.

Jake Parvu, SIMRP Health & WellnessTM, is working to increase awareness of Self-Insured Medical Reimbursement Plans as a potential financial and employee-benefit strategy for businesses of all sizes.

Self-Insured Medical Reimbursement Plans may offer employers a way to add wellness benefits & generate payroll-tax savings alongside existing health insurance.

- Jacob A. Parvu, SIMRP Advisor, SIMRP Health & WellnessTMRUTHERFORDTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North Carolina business owners evaluating employee benefits may have an option worth understanding: a Self-Insured Medical Reimbursement Plan, or SIMRP. Depending on the arrangement and employer circumstances, a SIMRP paired with supplemental wellness services may offer additional employee benefits while generating payroll-tax savings sufficient to cover the plan's costs.The opportunity begins with understanding how the arrangement works. Employers need to examine the available benefits, projected financial results, and requirements supporting the proposed tax treatment.What Is a SIMRP?A Self-Insured Medical Reimbursement Plan is an employer-sponsored arrangement for reimbursing qualifying medical expenses. It operates alongside existing health insurance and does not replace major medical coverage.A benefits package associated with a SIMRP may also provide access to services that employees and eligible dependents can use throughout the year. Depending on the selected plan, these may include tele-health, Prescription Drug benefits, mental health support, pregnancy and postpartum support, and wellness education.Certain covered services may be available without copays, subject to the plan's terms. Employers should review the actual benefit schedule to understand eligibility, access, and any service limitations.How Can Additional Benefits Have No Net Cost?“No net cost” means that an employer's financial savings cover the arrangement's expenses. It does not mean that the plan has no fees.In an arrangement that qualifies for favorable tax treatment, changes in taxable payroll may reduce certain employer payroll taxes. If those savings exceed administrative fees and other plan expenses, the employer may retain net savings while providing additional benefits.Whether that result is achievable requires an employer-specific assessment. Employee participation, compensation, eligibility, plan design, and administrative costs all affect the calculation.A useful proposal should show projected gross savings, total costs, and the amount the business would retain. It should also explain employee payroll effects, including any deductions and payments, so participants understand the financial impact.What Could This Mean for Employees?For employees, the practical value lies in the services available to them.Access to tele-health may make it easier to seek care around work and family responsibilities. Prescription Drug benefits may help with eligible medication costs, while mental health and family support services may broaden the resources available to a household.Employers should consider whether those services meet their workforce's needs and how employees will learn to access them. Clear communication about enrollment, benefits, payroll, and opt-out procedures is an essential part of implementation.What Should a Business Review First?Business owners do not need to become benefits specialists to begin evaluating the opportunity. They do need enough information to make an informed decision with their advisers.The review should address:. The specific benefits available to employees and eligible dependents.. Projected employer savings after all fees and expenses.. The financial effect on participating employees.. Documentation and substantiation of qualifying medical reimbursements.. Integration with payroll and existing benefits.. Responsibility for enrollment, recordkeeping, and ongoing administration.A SIMRP designation alone does not establish tax-exempt treatment. Qualifying medical reimbursements and taxable wellness payments are treated differently under federal tax rules. Employers should have their independent tax, legal, payroll, and benefits advisers review the proposed arrangement before implementation.An Educational Resource for North Carolina EmployersRutherfordton-based SIMRP Health & Wellness TM, LLC provides education to employers seeking to understand Self-Insured Medical Reimbursement Plans and associated wellness benefits.Educational discussions cover how the proposed arrangement functions, what services are available, and what information business leaders should obtain for a financial and professional review.North Carolina employers can find additional information at SIMRPHealth.Learn MoreFor a more detailed explanation of the plan structure, available employee benefits, and potential payroll-tax savings, watch the full educational presentation: Understanding SIMRP Plans for EmployersRead about SIMRPs in more detail in our executive summary.About SIMRP Health & Wellness, LLCSIMRP Health & WellnessTM provides employer education, enrollment support, and administrative coordination related to Self-Insured Medical Reimbursement Plans and associated wellness benefits.Important InformationThis release provides general educational information and does not constitute tax or legal advice. Benefits, eligibility, tax treatment, and financial outcomes depend on the specific arrangement and employer circumstances. No net cost and payroll-tax savings are potential outcomes, not guarantees. SIMRP Health & Wellness is not affiliated with or endorsed by the IRS or any government agency.

Jacob Parvu

SIMRP Health & Wellness

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As Healthcare Costs Rise, North Carolina Businesses May Expand Employee Benefits at No Net Cost News Provided By SIMRP Health & Wellness October 20, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail



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