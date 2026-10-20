Harvest Snaps Introduces Eight-Count Multipacks Of Baked Veggie Snacks

Calbee America's Harvest Snaps

Harvest Snaps Multipacks

Single-Serve Bags Pair Real Veggie Nutrition with Everyday Convenience

- Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc. FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Calbee's Harvest Snaps is making its veggie snacks even easier to enjoy on the go with a new lineup of eight-count multipacks. Available for placement in the snack aisle, the tasty and better-for-you offerings below contain individually portioned bags of the brand's most popular flavors1, perfect for school-day lunches, backpacks, road trips, and busy workdays..Variety Pack: Four bags of Lightly Salted and four bags of Tomato Basil Baked Veggie Snacks, bringing two best-selling Harvest Snaps flavors together in one box..Lightly Salted Pack: Eight bags of the brand's flagship flavor, Lightly Salted Baked Green Pea Snacks.Made with real veggies (green peas or red lentils) as the #1 ingredient and baked with avocado oil for a light and airy texture, the snacks deliver craveable crunch along with protein and fiber in every serving. They're also certified gluten free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of many common allergens, including wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts and eggs.“Consumers increasingly want snacks that combine convenience, portability and value without sacrificing taste or nutrition,” said Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc.“Part of a growing segment within the salty snacks category2, our new multipacks are designed for families wanting to choose quality snacks no matter where the day takes them.”Harvest Snaps' Eight-Count Multipacks featuring Lightly Salted and Tomato Basil Baked Veggie Snacks are available for retailers to order now and start carrying in November 2026.About Calbee America, Inc.A snack pioneer for over 70 years, Calbee America, Inc. creates fun, great-tasting snacks that harness nature's gifts for better-for-you lifestyles. Its Harvest Snaps family features veggie- or fruit-forward snacks delivering protein, fiber, and nutrient-dense ingredients. Calbee's Japanese snacks bring authentic Asian flavors to mainstream salty snack aisles. Learn more at HarvestSnaps and CalbeeAmerica or follow @harvestsnaps and @calbeeusa on social media.1 SPINS MULO+C Last 52 Weeks Ending 8/9/262 SPINS Total Salty Snacks, MULO+C Last 52 Weeks Ending 6/14/26###

Shaina Ostroff

Reach Public Relations

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Harvest Snaps Introduces Eight-Count Multipacks of Baked Veggie Snacks News Provided By Reach Public Relations October 20, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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