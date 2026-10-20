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Trevita Reports 127% Rise In Plastic Surgery Program As More Americans Explore Medical Travel


Date: 2026-10-20 09:16:06

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Trevita, LLC / Key word(s): Science
TreVita Reports 127% Rise in Plastic Surgery Program as More Americans Explore Medical Travel
20.10.2026 / 14:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Reports 19% Increase in Male Clients as Growing Demand, GLP-1 Weight Loss and Changing Attitudes Toward Cosmetic Surgery Reshape the Market Key Highlights:
  • TreVita has recorded a 127% year-over-year increase in interest in plastic surgery, as more Americans explore traveling abroad for procedures.
  • The company has also seen a 19% increase in male plastic surgery clients, reflecting the expanding demographics of patients considering cosmetic procedures.
  • TreVita continues to expand its network of TreVita Verified medical practitioners across its specialties as demand for its medical travel programs grows.
SAN DIEGO, CA - October 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - TreVita About TreVita TreVita is a U.S.-based medical travel company dedicated to helping Americans access vetted specialty care abroad through a trusted, fully coordinated care experience. Headquartered in San Diego, TreVita partners with a network of carefully vetted physicians in Zona Río in Baja California, Mexico and leading medical destinations around the world, providing end-to-end support across bariatric surgery, plastic surgery, hair transplant and regenerative medicine. Driven by its purpose to remove barriers and provide innovative solutions that help people achieve outcomes far greater than imagined, TreVita is building a next-generation medical travel platform focused on healthspan, longevity and access to emerging medical innovations. Guided by its core values of safety, caring for people and integrity, the company is working toward its vision of a world where health span is maximized and lives are changed positively. Media Contact
 ...
News Source: Trevita, LLC
20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Trevita, LLC
United States
EQS News ID: 2418890

End of News EQS News Service

2418890 20.10.2026 CET/CEST

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