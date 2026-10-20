tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Opens New Derivatives Market Infrastructure Vertical With DCO Approval by CFTC

20.10.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) Registration Expands tZERO's Infrastructure-as-a-Service Platform Across Securities and Derivatives, Creating New Opportunities for Institutional Clients to Build Multi-Asset Offerings NEW YORK, NY - October 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO.“We have spent years assembling regulated infrastructure for tokenized securities and other financial assets. With a clearinghouse registration, and forthcoming exchange registration for derivatives, we can address an additional market and support a much broader set of client ambitions. Institutions increasingly want the flexibility to bring multiple asset classes to their customers, and our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is built to help them do that.” The combination distinguishes tZERO within the tokenization market. While many providers focus on issuing or servicing tokenized assets, tZERO's regulated capabilities span multiple stages of the market lifecycle. The DCO, together with the forthcoming DCM, extends that infrastructure from securities into derivatives, positioning tZERO to support institutions developing offerings across traditional and tokenized securities, derivatives and other eligible products. “This is a pinnacle moment in our licensing journey,” said Vanessa Savino, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer of tZERO.“We'll grow this new capability the same way we have in securities: iteratively, responsibly and in step with our clients' needs. Together with our pending DCM application, we are positioned to be one of the most comprehensive providers of regulated infrastructure for tokenized markets.” “We saw an opportunity to make trading and clearing capabilities part of the infrastructure we offer institutional partners,” said Al Swimmer, Chief Strategic Relationships Officer of tZERO.“For a firm considering a derivatives offering, the challenge extends well beyond choosing a product – it includes the infrastructure and relationships needed to bring that product to market. These registrations position us to work with partners earlier in that process and help shape offerings around their customers' needs.” The new entities will enable tZERO to support its institutional clients that wish to develop derivatives products for trading through tZERO's newly approved clearinghouse and pending exchange, subject to applicable regulatory and operational requirements. Separately, tZERO's multi-asset strategy includes enabling access to products offered on third-party markets through tZERO's introducing broker. Together, these capabilities will help institutional partners offer their customers a broader range of products across tZERO's multi-asset platform, with full horizontal interoperability across the securities and derivatives IaaS verticals. A DCO is a CFTC-regulated clearinghouse that provides clearing and settlement services for derivatives transactions and manages the associated counterparty credit risk. tZERO announced its applications for both registrations in September 2025. tZERO MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

... About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website. About tZERO DCO, LLC tZERO DCO, LLC is a derivatives clearing organization (DCO) registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC"). More information about tZERO DCO, LLC can be found here. Investor Notice Digital asset securities, derivatives, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities, futures, options, swaps, and event contracts could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and holding positions, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, enter or exit a position, and possible loss of principal invested, including the possibility of losing more than your initial investment where leverage or margin is involved. There are also unique risks specific to digital assets, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. Futures, options, swaps, and event contracts carry additional risks specific to derivatives, including, without limitation, the potential for rapid and substantial losses due to leverage, the risk that a position cannot be closed at a favorable price or at all, and, with respect to event contracts specifically, the risk that a contract's terms, settlement, or continued listing may be affected by evolving regulatory requirements, including determinations by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as to whether an event contract may be listed or must be delisted. This notice is a general summary and does not describe every risk associated with these products. Before trading futures, options, swaps, or event contracts, you should review the applicable CFTC risk disclosure statement furnished to you at account opening, which is a distinct, regulation-required document and is not superseded or replaced by this notice. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, future, option, swap, or event contract, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees or an opinion as to the suitability of any such product for any particular person. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, risk tolerance and financial circumstances of any particular investor and the products discussed may not be suitable for all investors or market participants. This release is not directed at, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions, regulatory developments or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. View the original release on

News Source: tZERO

20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Language: English Company: tZERO United States EQS News ID: 2418912

End of News EQS News Service 2418912 20.10.2026 CET/CEST