stc Platinum Sponsor of Watheefti Career Fair and Kuwait Cyber Security League Hackathon
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 21 October 2026: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a leader in enabling digital transformation and providing innovative services and platforms to customers in Kuwait, concluded its platinum sponsorship and participation in Watheefti Career Fair, Kuwait’s largest national career fair, and the Kuwait Cyber Security League Hackathon. The participation reflected the Company’s commitment to youth empowerment and community support, while strengthening its efforts to attract Kuwaiti talent.
Watheefti was held under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Tareq Hamad Al-Jalahma, Minister of State for Youth and Sport Affairs. The opening was also attended by Eng. Rabab Abdullah Mazeed Al-Osaimi, Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower, along with senior officials and representatives from participating organizations. Ahmad Al Murad, Chief Business Excellence Officer at stc, led stc’s representatives at the opening and joined officials on a tour of the fair, where they viewed the participating employers and the opportunities presented to job seekers.
Kuwait Cyber Security League 2026 also took place under stc’s platinum sponsorship, aimed at empowering young people and developing their digital skills. The national Capture the Flag (CTF) hackathon saw strong competition among Kuwaiti universities and brought together talented university students to test their skills in ethical hacking and digital defense.
Supporting cybersecurity talent
As part of its role as a main sponsor, stc supported Kuwait Cyber Security League, which was held on October 16th at Grand Hyatt Kuwait. During the hackathon, participating teams worked through technical challenges involving web security, digital forensics, network security and reverse engineering. The competition gave them an opportunity to apply what they had learned, work through complex problems and demonstrate the technical skills required to respond to changing cybersecurity threats.
stc presented a number of awards in recognition of the participating teams’ efforts and outstanding performance during the competition. The award ceremony took place in the presence of Dr. Tareq Hamad Al-Jalahma, Minister of State for Youth and Sport Affairs, and Eng. Manal Al-Mazyad, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), with the National Cybersecurity Center also in attendance. Supporting the hackathon allowed the Company to engage with young people who are developing specialized technical skills, complementing its participation at the career fair. It also reflected the increasing importance of cybersecurity expertise in Kuwait and the need to encourage emerging talent to continue gaining knowledge and practical experience in this field.
Strengthening stc’s relationship with national talent
Commenting on stc’s participation, Ahmad Al Murad, Chief Business Excellence Officer at stc, said, “Watheefti provides us with the opportunity to meet Kuwaiti talent directly and listen to what they expect from their careers and future employers. The strong turnout this year shows how important it is for young people to speak openly with companies and gain a clearer understanding of the paths available to them. These conversations also help stc identify the talent and capabilities we will need as the Company continues to grow and support Kuwait’s digital development.”
Al Murad added, “As for our support in the Kuwait Cyber Security League 3, it allowed us to engage with young talent who are already developing specialized technical capabilities. Their performance during the hackathon demonstrated the knowledge and capabilities found within Kuwait’s technology community. We will therefore continue supporting initiatives that bring national talent closer to the private sector and help young people gain the practical experience they need to contribute confidently to strengthening the capabilities of Kuwait’s future workforce.”
stc’s sponsorship of Watheefti for the fourth consecutive year formed part of its broader commitment to supporting national talent and improving access to careers in the private sector. The participation also aligned with the Company’s corporate social responsibility framework, in which education and youth empowerment are key areas of focus. Through its involvement in the career fair and hackathon, stc continued to support the development of local capabilities and a workforce prepared to contribute to Kuwait’s technological progress.
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Watheefti was held under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Tareq Hamad Al-Jalahma, Minister of State for Youth and Sport Affairs. The opening was also attended by Eng. Rabab Abdullah Mazeed Al-Osaimi, Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower, along with senior officials and representatives from participating organizations. Ahmad Al Murad, Chief Business Excellence Officer at stc, led stc’s representatives at the opening and joined officials on a tour of the fair, where they viewed the participating employers and the opportunities presented to job seekers.
Kuwait Cyber Security League 2026 also took place under stc’s platinum sponsorship, aimed at empowering young people and developing their digital skills. The national Capture the Flag (CTF) hackathon saw strong competition among Kuwaiti universities and brought together talented university students to test their skills in ethical hacking and digital defense.
Supporting cybersecurity talent
As part of its role as a main sponsor, stc supported Kuwait Cyber Security League, which was held on October 16th at Grand Hyatt Kuwait. During the hackathon, participating teams worked through technical challenges involving web security, digital forensics, network security and reverse engineering. The competition gave them an opportunity to apply what they had learned, work through complex problems and demonstrate the technical skills required to respond to changing cybersecurity threats.
stc presented a number of awards in recognition of the participating teams’ efforts and outstanding performance during the competition. The award ceremony took place in the presence of Dr. Tareq Hamad Al-Jalahma, Minister of State for Youth and Sport Affairs, and Eng. Manal Al-Mazyad, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), with the National Cybersecurity Center also in attendance. Supporting the hackathon allowed the Company to engage with young people who are developing specialized technical skills, complementing its participation at the career fair. It also reflected the increasing importance of cybersecurity expertise in Kuwait and the need to encourage emerging talent to continue gaining knowledge and practical experience in this field.
Strengthening stc’s relationship with national talent
Commenting on stc’s participation, Ahmad Al Murad, Chief Business Excellence Officer at stc, said, “Watheefti provides us with the opportunity to meet Kuwaiti talent directly and listen to what they expect from their careers and future employers. The strong turnout this year shows how important it is for young people to speak openly with companies and gain a clearer understanding of the paths available to them. These conversations also help stc identify the talent and capabilities we will need as the Company continues to grow and support Kuwait’s digital development.”
Al Murad added, “As for our support in the Kuwait Cyber Security League 3, it allowed us to engage with young talent who are already developing specialized technical capabilities. Their performance during the hackathon demonstrated the knowledge and capabilities found within Kuwait’s technology community. We will therefore continue supporting initiatives that bring national talent closer to the private sector and help young people gain the practical experience they need to contribute confidently to strengthening the capabilities of Kuwait’s future workforce.”
stc’s sponsorship of Watheefti for the fourth consecutive year formed part of its broader commitment to supporting national talent and improving access to careers in the private sector. The participation also aligned with the Company’s corporate social responsibility framework, in which education and youth empowerment are key areas of focus. Through its involvement in the career fair and hackathon, stc continued to support the development of local capabilities and a workforce prepared to contribute to Kuwait’s technological progress.
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