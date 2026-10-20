Country Belongs To All, Says Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman During Durga Puja Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 20 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday called on people of all faiths to join hands in building the nation while highlighting that Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians fought together for the country's independence.

Rahman made the remarks while addressing a road rally at Paglapir in Rangpur, where he described the ongoing Durga Puja as a time of celebration. During his address at the event, he stressed the need for unity and cooperation among followers of all religions.

“People of all religions, including Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians, are citizens of this Bangladesh. This country is for everyone. Therefore, it is everyone's responsibility to develop the country and build its future. Everyone must work together to build the desired Bangladesh through mutual cooperation and collective effort,” Rahman was quoted as saying by Bangladeshi media outlet Bartabazar.

Recalling the country's liberation, Rahman said that just as people of every faith had come together to free Bangladesh, they must now unite for its development.

Listing the steps taken since his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) came to power after February elections, Rahman said farm loans of up to 10,000 taka have been waived, family and farmer cards introduced, and allowances arranged for imams, muezzins and other religious leaders.

“After the elections, the people of Bangladesh have given the BNP the responsibility of running the country. Ever since the government took over the responsibility of running the country, efforts have been made to stand by the hardworking people of the country. Various initiatives are being taken to stand by the people of every section of the society and take into consideration their needs,” he said.

The Bangladesh PM said that his government would continue to roll out welfare measures to support people from all sections of society.

“Everyone must work together to build the country. Let it be everyone's commitment to build the desired Bangladesh,” Rahman said.