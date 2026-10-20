Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Accused Reveals That The 'Baaghi' Actor Was Not The Primary Target

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) In a shocking update in the actor Tiger Shroff firing case, the initial questioning of the accused has revealed some significant information that the 'Baaghi' actor was not the primary target.

It has reportedly been revealed during the investigation that the accused actually had another Bollywood celebrity in mind. However, as per the reports, when the accused were unable to easily reach their initially planned target, the decided to target Tiger Shroff instead.

The accused reportedly learned through social media reels shared by Tiger's fans that he did not have police protection at that time and keeping this in mind, they decided to target him.

During the preliminary questioning, it has also been revealed that the attack on Tiger was intended to spread fear in the industry.

On Sunday evening, Tiger had a narrow escaped after three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at him in the Juhu area of Mumbai. While the actor did not suffer any injury in the attack, his driver was injured in the incident.

The three accused were arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan within hours of the incident.

Several members of the film industry, including Amaal Mallik, Mika Singh, Vidyut Jammwal, Shatrughan Sinha, and Ravi Kishan have raised their concern following the incident.

Suniel Shetty, who shares a longstanding friendship with Tiger's father Jackie Shroff also told the media,“Tiger or Jackie Dada, I think the whole world loves them. And if something like this can happen to them, then it can happen to anyone. It shouldn't happen. Suniel also spoke about Tiger's disciplined lifestyle, pointing out that the actor remained focused on sports and exercise.“Tiger only focuses on sports, only exercise, and is dedicated to that. Don't know why it happened. It shouldn't happen, and it is very important for us to stay safe."