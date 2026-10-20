AWR Group Launches Verrapak, The Next Evolution Of Its UAE Packaging Business

Formerly Sineo Packaging, VerraPak introduces a new identity and strengthened proposition focused on helping food, hospitality and consumer businesses package with greater confidence. VerraPak will be officially unveiled on the opening day of WETEX 2026, as part of AWR Group's wider presence alongside ZEEKR, smart, Frater and Armela Farms.

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group) has announced the launch of VerraPak, marking the next phase in the development of its UAE-based packaging business, formerly Sineo Packaging. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Built on the manufacturing capabilities established under Sineo, VerraPak introduces a stronger, more customer-led proposition for the business. As a UAE-grown packaging partner, it combines local manufacturing, specialist packaging expertise, advanced printing and customisation, responsible practices and hands-on customer partnership to develop packaging around the realities of each customer's product, brand and operation.

At the heart of that proposition is a simple promise:“Package with confidence.” From product integrity and food safety to presentation, operational continuity and growth, VerraPak is designed to help customers make better packaging decisions around real business needs.

The brand officially unveiled on the opening day of WETEX 2026, one of the region's leading platforms for sustainability, energy and green technology. VerraPak will form part of AWR Group's wider presence at the exhibition alongside ZEEKR, smart, Frater and Armela Farms, bringing together businesses from across the Group's green mobility, high-efficiency lighting, agritech and sustainable packaging activities.

The launch follows AWR Group's participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 earlier this year, where Sineo Packaging and Armela Farms showcased the Group's UAE-based manufacturing and production capabilities. The evolution to VerraPak reflects AWR Group's continued focus on strengthening local capability, supporting the UAE's industrial ambitions and developing businesses with the potential to compete and grow across regional markets.

Ms. Huda Al Rostamani, Chief Executive Officer – Ventures, AWR Group, said:“VerraPak is an important next step for a business in which we see significant potential. The UAE's food, hospitality and consumer sectors continue to grow and become more sophisticated, and with that comes increasing demand for quality, consistency, supply resilience and more responsible packaging choices.

We have an established manufacturing base here in the UAE, strong technical capability and a market that increasingly values proximity, responsiveness and reliability. VerraPak brings those strengths together within a proposition that is much more closely aligned to the needs of the customer.

It also reflects the wider opportunity we see in developing strong local businesses that can support the UAE's industrial ambitions, deepen domestic capability and contribute to more resilient supply chains, while building the scale and expertise to serve customers across the wider region.”

Operating from a 50,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Dubai Industrial City, VerraPak has 15 high-speed production lines with annual production capacity exceeding 400 million units. As part of its next phase of growth, VerraPak plans to expand production capacity by 25% in early 2027, supporting increased demand across the region. Its advanced manufacturing capabilities include seven-colour printing, allowing customers to develop packaging tailored to specific product, operational and brand requirements while achieving high-quality customised brand presentation.

The facility is certified to the BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials, achieving an A+ grade in its latest audit, providing assurance around the food safety, quality and operational standards underpinning production. VerraPak also offers customisation and private-label capabilities, enabling packaging to function not only as a means of protecting the product, but as an important extension of the customer's brand.

VerraPak approaches sustainability through practical responsibility, helping customers consider material suitability, product performance, operational requirements and commercial realities alongside environmental impact. VerraPak's portfolio includes recyclable, compostable and other responsible packaging options, helping customers respond to evolving regulatory requirements and consumer expectations while selecting solutions appropriate to their individual operations.

The business is also contributing to AWR Group's wider expansion of on-site renewable energy. Across the Group, electricity generated from on-site renewable sources, primarily solar, increased more than tenfold in 2025 to 2,660 MWh. At VerraPak's Dubai manufacturing facility, solar generation now powers factory machinery throughout the 12-hour daytime production shift, reducing reliance on grid electricity during daytime production.

Hazem Moussa, Chief Executive Officer of VerraPak, said:“Packaging is a business-critical touchpoint. It protects product integrity, supports food safety, carries brand value and shapes the end-customer experience. At the same time, the choices businesses are being asked to make around materials, regulation, sustainability and supply are becoming more complex.

Our role is to give customers greater confidence in those decisions. Local manufacturing allows us to work much more closely with them – from format and material selection through to print, performance and production – while offering the responsiveness and continuity of supply that are increasingly important to their operations. It also helps reduce dependence on long international supply chains, giving customers greater proximity to production and greater flexibility as their requirements change

VerraPak serves the businesses helping to feed, serve and shape the region – from food manufacturers and producers, farms and vertical farms to restaurants, cafés, catering businesses, cloud kitchens and consumer brands.

The launch at WETEX 2026 marks the beginning of VerraPak's next phase of growth, with a focus on deepening customer partnerships, extending its capabilities and building its position as a leading UAE-based packaging partner for the region's food, hospitality and consumer sectors.