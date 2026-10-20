A Screen That Moves With You: Samsung Brings The Movingstyle To The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The 27-inch portable touchscreen moves effortlessly from room to room, combining a detachable design, built-in battery, intuitive touch controls and personalized smart experiences DUBAI, UAE – October, 2026 – Samsung Gulf Electronics announced the launch of The Movingstyle in the UAE, introducing a portable 27-inch QHD touchscreen designed to move naturally with everyday life. With a detachable display, rollable floor stand and built-in battery, The Movingstyle brings entertainment, fitness, work and everyday content wherever users need it around the home. The Movingstyle reimagines the screen as a flexible lifestyle companion. Its rollable floor stand makes it easy to move between rooms, while the screen can be detached and carried using its integrated handle, which also doubles as a kickstand. A built-in rechargeable battery provides up to three hours of wireless use, giving users greater freedom to watch, play and interact without being tied to a power outlet. Vineet Kumar, Head of the Visual Display Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“Homes across the region move at a different pace today, and screens need to move with them. The Movingstyle was designed around that reality: a display that can start the morning in the kitchen, join a workout in the living room, entertain the kids in their playroom and end the day at the bedside, all without a single cable or fixed mount. It's a reflection of how Samsung continues to bring genuine innovation into the everyday moments that matter most to our customers.” A screen that fits naturally into everyday life In the kitchen, The Movingstyle can become an interactive cooking companion, allowing users to pull up recipes, tutorials or step-by-step videos and navigate them directly through the touchscreen. Once cooking is complete, it can simply be rolled away and moved to wherever it is needed next. For at-home fitness, users can position the screen wherever there is space to move, while Full Motion Support allows it to tilt, swivel, pivot and adjust in height for a comfortable viewing angle. The same flexibility extends to family time, with the screen moving between rooms for entertainment, drawing, reading or karaoke. When the day winds down, The Movingstyle can be carried to the sofa or bedside, where users can switch from touch interaction to the remote control for a more relaxed viewing experience. The display can also move between landscape and portrait orientations, adapting to different types of content throughout the day. Designed to move, connect and adapt Mobility is built into The Movingstyle's design. Concealed wheels allow the stand to glide smoothly between spaces, while the detachable 27-inch display can be lifted from the stand for handheld or tabletop use. Its integrated kickstand doubles as a carrying handle, making it easy to pick up and reposition around the home. Interaction is just as flexible. Users can tap, drag and swipe through streaming platforms, apps and touch-enabled experiences, switch to the physical remote for lean-back viewing, or use Bixby voice control hands-free. Mobile mirroring, USB-C and HDMI connectivity also make it easy to bring content across devices, while Multi-View enables up to two pieces of content to be displayed at once. A more personalized screen experience with Vision AI Beyond entertainment, The Movingstyle brings Samsung's intelligent and personalized screen experiences into different parts of the home. Now Brief provides useful information such as weather, news, memos and music through customizable widgets, helping the screen serve as an everyday information hub. Samsung Vision AI Companion adds context-aware assistance, bringing together AI-powered search, content discovery and personalized information without taking users away from what they are watching. Powered by One UI Tizen, The Movingstyle also brings Samsung's familiar smart TV experience, personalized recommendations and connected features to different spaces around the home. When it is not being used for entertainment, The Movingstyle can also become part of the home's décor. Through the Samsung Art Store, users can explore more than 5,000 works of art from museums, galleries and artists, while Generative Wallpaper allows them to create personalized AI-generated backgrounds based on different moods and spaces. Availability The Movingstyle is available now in the UAE through Samsung and authorized retailers, priced from 183.29 AED/mo for 24 mos or 4,399.00 AED. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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