Strategic collaboration supports local capabilities of biosimilars and injectables, broader patient access and sustainable healthcare supply

Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026 – ADCAN Pharma, a UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, and MS Pharma, a leading regional biopharmaceutical company, have announced a strategic collaboration to advance the localization of biosimilars and other pharmaceutical products in the United Arab Emirates. The partnership was announced during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, reinforcing both companies' commitment to strengthening regional pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, improving the affordability and accessibility of high-quality medicines, and ensuring greater continuity of supply across the region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The collaboration establishes a framework for local manufacturing, packaging, testing and batch release of biosimilars, injectable medicines and oral solid dosage forms in the UAE, with a particular focus on biosimilars, reflecting the growing importance of advanced biologic therapies in addressing complex and chronic diseases. The proposed portfolio covers therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, respiratory diseases, metabolic and musculoskeletal conditions, as well as anti-infectives, cardiovascular, neurological and genitourinary care.

Dr. Fokion Sinis, CEO of ADCAN Pharma, said:

“This collaboration with MS Pharma marks a defining step in advancing pharmaceutical localization in the UAE. As part of this partnership, ADCAN will have a laboratory in the UAE capable of performing the full range of quality testing procedures required for monoclonal antibodies - a significant milestone in building biosimilars technology, know-how and testing capabilities within the country. By combining this advanced testing infrastructure with MS Pharma's biopharmaceutical expertise, we are laying the foundation for a sustainable, locally-driven biologics ecosystem that strengthens the UAE's healthcare resilience and positions the nation as a regional leader in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

Ghandi Yacoub, VP Commercial, MS Pharma, added:

“At MS Pharma, expanding access to high-quality, advanced treatments is central to our mission of improving the quality of life of communities across the region. Our growing biosimilar portfolio and biopharmaceutical expertise are key to this commitment, helping address unmet medical needs and broaden treatment options. By combining these strengths with ADCAN's established manufacturing infrastructure and local capabilities, we aim to advance pharmaceutical localization in the UAE, bring treatments closer to patients and support more sustainable healthcare systems across the region.”

Through collaboration and knowledge exchange, both companies aim to progressively expand local capabilities, improve patient access and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable pharmaceutical sector. This aligns with the UAE's healthcare and industrial development priorities to advance pharmaceutical localization, strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and enhance the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured pharmaceutical products in regional and global markets.