Dhivyadharshini (DD) goes makeup-free, reveals the one product she never skips
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan, popularly known as DD, stepped in front of the camera without a makeup and let her fans in on her beauty secret. In a casual new Instagram video, the Koffee with DD host answered a question her followers keep asking, though not before giving them a gentle nudge. "A lot of people in my comments ask me about my skincare routine, but I think a doctor's recommendation is the best, and you all should listen to them more than you listen to us," she said. "I do listen to my doctors."
The video came out of a conversation she had earlier that day with Dr Renita Rajan, one of the doctors who has guided her skincare over the years. Dr Rajan suggested DD share her favourite skincare step with her followers, and DD took her up on it.
Her secret, it turns out, is sunscreen. "Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen. That's the mantra you should always remember," she said. DD wears it all the time, including under her makeup, and pointed to the glow it gives her skin as the reason she never skips it. "If I had to choose, I'd always, always, always pick sunscreen," she said.
On camera, she showed off the one she uses whenever she steps out, SAFESCREEN NEXGEN SPF 60+ from CHOSEN, a brand founded by Dr Rajan, pointing out its milky texture and how light it feels on the face. She also had a tip most people forget: "Remember to apply it to your neck too."
Few faces are as familiar to Tamil audiences as DD's. She started out as a child anchor on Vijay TV's Ungal Theerpu in 1999 and went on to become one of the channel's best-known hosts, fronting shows such as Jodi Number One and her own chat show, Koffee with DD. On the big screen, she has appeared in films including Pa. Pandi, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Coffee with Kadhal and Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha, and was part of the web series Mathagam.
After nearly three decades in front of the camera, the secret behind DD's makeup-free glow turns out to be refreshingly simple.
The video came out of a conversation she had earlier that day with Dr Renita Rajan, one of the doctors who has guided her skincare over the years. Dr Rajan suggested DD share her favourite skincare step with her followers, and DD took her up on it.
Her secret, it turns out, is sunscreen. "Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen. That's the mantra you should always remember," she said. DD wears it all the time, including under her makeup, and pointed to the glow it gives her skin as the reason she never skips it. "If I had to choose, I'd always, always, always pick sunscreen," she said.
On camera, she showed off the one she uses whenever she steps out, SAFESCREEN NEXGEN SPF 60+ from CHOSEN, a brand founded by Dr Rajan, pointing out its milky texture and how light it feels on the face. She also had a tip most people forget: "Remember to apply it to your neck too."
Few faces are as familiar to Tamil audiences as DD's. She started out as a child anchor on Vijay TV's Ungal Theerpu in 1999 and went on to become one of the channel's best-known hosts, fronting shows such as Jodi Number One and her own chat show, Koffee with DD. On the big screen, she has appeared in films including Pa. Pandi, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Coffee with Kadhal and Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha, and was part of the web series Mathagam.
After nearly three decades in front of the camera, the secret behind DD's makeup-free glow turns out to be refreshingly simple.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment