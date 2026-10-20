MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A weekend of performances of Game, Set, Match honoured the beloved actor's legacy, with a photograph placed in the audience and one of his iconic lines brought back to life on stage. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE: The UAE theatre community came together over the weekend for a moving tribute to the late Eric Dury, a much-loved Dubai based actor whose remarkable talent, generosity of spirit and dedication to the performing arts left an enduring impression on audiences, fellow actors and theatre enthusiasts across the country.

During the weekend performances of Game, Set, Match at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue, Asad R Khan, The JunctionTheatre team as well as the cast honoured Eric's memory through a series of thoughtful gestures that celebrated not only his achievements as an actor but also the warmth, humour and camaraderie he brought to the UAE's theatre community.

In one of the most touching moments of the tribute, a photograph of Eric was placed on a seat in the theatre throughout all the performances, including while the actors were on stage. The symbolic gesture ensured that, even in his absence, Eric remained part of the audience and the theatrical experience he had loved so dearly. Each performance was dedicated to his memory, with tributes delivered before and after the show, acknowledging his contribution to the local performing arts scene and the friendships he built over the years.

Adding a particularly personal touch, the production incorporated one of Eric's memorable lines,“academically inclined and horizontally reclined,” which he had made iconic during a previous performance of JLT. The line was delivered in a manner reminiscent of Eric's distinctive style, bringing a familiar moment of humour and nostalgia to those who remembered his performances.

Speaking about the tribute, Asad R Khan said:“Eric was one of the finest artists the UAE has seen. He was a powerhouse of versatile talent, and apart from winning multiple awards, he won multiple hearts. He was a true gentleman who embodied humility, goodwill, and bringing people together. His loss has left a vacuum in the UAE Acting Scene, and this was our small way of bidding him farewell as an actor, a friend, a colleague, and an audience member who always gave to the space.”

Gautam Goenka, Co Founder and Artistic Director of The Junction Theatre added,“Eric was a cornerstone of the theatre community and this was the least a space like The Junction could do to honor his memory and work. He performed several times on this stage and this last weekend we wanted to acknowledge his continued presence with this dedication. The UAE theatre community stands as one remembering Eric.”

Eric was widely admired for his versatility as a performer, his natural stage presence and his ability to bring characters to life with authenticity, humour and emotional depth. Whether performing, supporting a production or simply sitting among the audience, Eric remained a passionate advocate for the performing arts and the people who brought theatre to life in the UAE. For his family, friends and fellow artists, the weekend tribute was a poignant reminder of the extraordinary connections Eric had forged in the last 26 years in the UAE.