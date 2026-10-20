Ranji Trophy: Gaikwad, Brar Shine TN, UP, Bengal, Vidarbha Win

Ranji Trophy Round-Up: Star Performers and Key Victories

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harpreet Brar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sai Kishore were among the stars as the second round of Ranji Trophy action reached its penultimate day on Tuesday.

The day witnessed Tamil Nadu beat Uttarakhand by an innings and 66 runs, while Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Vidarbha also pulled off wins. Three-time champions Vidarbha in fact, survived a massive scare against defending champions Jammu and Kashmir in a low chase.

Elite, Group A

Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh

Puducherry ended the penultimate day of their clash against MP with a 70-run deficit. In reply to their first innings total of 177 runs, MP started the day at 302/5, with Rajat Patidar (107*) unbeaten. The MP star could only add 15 runs, scoring 122 runs in 139 balls, with 14 fours. Along with fifties from Chanchal Rathore (78) and Shubham Sharma (58), MP reached 345 all out, leading by 168 runs. At the end of day, Puducherry was 98/1, with Ritesh Gudge (47*) and Nikhil Gangta (6*) unbeaten.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Vidarbha

The defending champions J & K also almost pulled off a heist against Vidarbha. With J & K scoring 260 in their first innings powered by Kawalpreet Singh's 96 and Vidarbha replying with 305 all out with a century from Ravikumar Samarth (143 in 202 balls, with 17 fours and a six), J & K started the day three at 8/4. They were skittled out for just 123 runs, with Nachiket Bhute (5/48) taking a fifer. J & K could gain only a slender lead of 78 runs, giving Vidarbha 79 runs to win. The three-time champions sunk to 26/6, with Sunil Kumar (4/30) completing eight-wicket haul. Harsh Dubey (22*) and Nachiket Bhute (13*) dragged Vidarbha to a win, with three wickets in hand.

Uttar Pradesh vs Goa

Rinku Singh (118* and 24) starred in UP's 68-run win over Goa. Rinku's first innings ton powered UP to 202, while Zeeshan Ansari's fifer (5/45) powered UP to a 38-run lead, skittling out Goa for 164 runs. UP started the day three at 102/4. Skipper Aryan Juyal (74 in 143 balls, with six fours) and Karan Sharma (31 in 98 balls, with three fours and a six) took UP to 197 runs, with Yash Dalal chipping in a quick 14-ball 36* down the order. Chasing 236 runs, Goa was skittled out for 167 runs, despite Suyash Prabhudessai (72 in 106 balls, with six fours and a six) putting up a brave fight. Kartik Yadav (5/37), Vaibhav Chaudhary (3/33) and Zeeshan (2/54) were the heroes for UP, with Rinku getting the 'Player of the Match'.

Elite, Group B

Punjab vs Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh started the day three at 72/5 in their first innings after centuries from skipper Uday Saharan (161 in 299 balls, with 15 fours) and Salil Arora (107 in 226 balls, with 10 fours) caused Punjab to pile up 456 runs. Amandeep Khare (91 in 154 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and Vikalp Tiwari (47) led the fight back, but Harpreet (7/56) ran through the entire line-up, skittling them out for 206 runs. Punjab led by 250 runs and enforced a follow-on on Chhattisgarh, with them ending the day at 123/3, with Aayush Pandey (59 in 161 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Khare (37*) scoring the bulk of runs. Punjab led by 127 runs to end the day.

Elite, Group C

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand

In reply to Jharkhand's 169 runs in the first innings, Maharashtra started the day three at 403/5, with Ankit Bawne having scored his 26th first-class ton. Bawne (169 in 358 balls, with 13 fours) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (101* in 172 balls, with six fours and a six) taking Maharashtra to 527/5 declared. Maharashtra led by 358 runs. Jharkhand ended the penultimate day at 130/1, with Shikhar Mohan (74* in 140 balls, with 11 fours) and Utkarsh Singh (45* in 111 balls, with four boundaries) unbeaten. Maharashtra led by 228 runs.

Bengal vs Services

A seven-wicket haul by (4/35 and 3/44) by all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed helped Bengal to a 60-run win over Services. Services started the day three at 12/0 in their second innings chasing 209 runs, after Bengal was all out for 184 runs in the first innings and Services followed it with 122 runs. Bengal was skittled out for 146 in their first innings. Chasing 209 runs, Services was all out for 148, with Pradipta Pramanik (4/48) and Shahbaz (3/44) getting the lion share of wickets.

Elite, Group D

Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh ended the day three trailing by 244 runs. In response to their first innings total of 140 runs, Mumbai, the 42-time champions, piled up 528/8 declared, with centuries coming from Sarfaraz Khan (154 in 228 balls, with 19 fours) and Akash Anand (117* in 139 balls, with 14 fours) and half-centuries from Siddhesh Lad (87 in 188 balls, with 14 fours and a six) and Musheer Khan (57 in 137 balls, with 11 fours). Mumbai led by 388 runs. HP ended the day at 144/3, with Pukhraj Mann (38*) and Vaibhav Kalta (21*) unbeaten.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand

A ten-wicket haul from Sai Kishore (4/40 and 6/34) condemned Uttarakhand to an innings and 66-run loss to Tamil Nadu. TN elected to field first, with four-fers from Gurjapneet Singh and Sai reducing Uttarakhand to 134 runs. In reply, TN posted 313 runs, powered by knocks from Pradosh Ranjan Paul (136 in 179 balls, with 12 fours) and Baba Indrajith (77 in 217 balls, with five fours). They led by 179 runs. In reply, Uttarakhand was skittled out for 113 runs, with Sai taking a six-wicket haul. Pradosh took home 'Player of the Match' for his century.

(ANI)

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