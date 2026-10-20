Rubio, Jaishankar Discuss Energy, Defence To Boost US-India Ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Tuesday that he discussed energy security and defence cooperation with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during their meeting in Mumbai, reaffirming the significance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership.

Sharing details on social media, Rubio posted on X after the meeting, "In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership." US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor likewise commented on the engagement via X following the meeting, stating, "Productive discussions between Secretary Rubio and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on deepening US-India cooperation across defence, energy, emerging technologies, and trade, as we continue to build the unrivalled momentum in our bilateral partnership."

Advancing the Strategic Partnership

Prior to these talks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended an enthusiastic welcome to Rubio upon his arrival in Mumbai for his second visit to India, emphasising that the visit presents an opportunity to further accelerate collaboration across diverse pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. In a post on X, the MEA noted, "Welcome to Mumbai, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on your second visit to India! He was received by Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Culture, Electronics, IT and AI, Government of Maharashtra, at the airport. The visit provides an opportunity to further advance cooperation across the various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

Ambassador Gor had earlier expressed anticipation for a fruitful visit and the promotion of bilateral ties. "Great to be back in Mumbai, this time with my friend US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Looking forward to a productive visit and to advancing US-India ties," he posted on X.

Broader Agenda and Future Engagements

Ahead of the talks between the two sides, the MEA indicated that discussions were expected to encompass vital sectors of bilateral collaboration, such as energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies, and other areas of shared concern. Elaborating during a bi-weekly media briefing last week, the MEA spokesperson stated, "This forthcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review India-US relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership that we have with the United States. Discussions are expected to cover key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments. The visit will provide an opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and advance our shared priorities."

Following the completion of his official schedule in Mumbai, Rubio will proceed to Jamnagar in Gujarat for talks involving "enhanced energy cooperation", as indicated by the US State Department. (ANI)

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