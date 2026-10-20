Hand Over 2 More Deaths To CBI, You Can't Handle It: Shah To Mann

Following the transfer of Parminder Singh Jhota's murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Union Home Minister (HM) Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to hand over the investigation into two more deaths of anti-drug activists to the CBI as well, stating that the state government "will not be able to handle it."

'You will not be able to handle it': Shah to Punjab CM

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana after concluding a day-long visit to the state, Shah said he met the bereaved families of Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur, Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, and Parwinder Singh Jhota in Mansa-all of whom were either murdered or driven to suicide for allegedly taking a stand against the drug mafia. Assuring that the central agency will pursue the culprits involved in Jhota's killing regardless of their influence, Shah took a dig at CM Mann, stating, "This morning, upon returning after celebrating his birthday, Bhagwant Mann Ji did one good thing-he handed over one inquiry to the CBI. I want to give my word to the people of Punjab: in the case handed over to us, whoever is found guilty-no matter how powerful or big they are-we will track them down even from the depths of the earth and hand them over to the law. We will bring them before the court." "And today, I also want to appeal to the Chief Minister: you will not be able to handle it. Hand over the remaining two cases to the CBI as well. That is also the demand of their family members," he added.

'Gut-wrenching reality'

The Home Minister said the ground reality described by the victims' families and residents was far more severe than what is captured in administrative files. "Meeting these three families, as well as the locals who were troubled and distressed by the chitta (drug) trade and had gathered at their homes-the reality of the situation in Punjab that they described turned out to be far more gut-wrenching and shattering than anything we read in official paper reports in Delhi," Shah said.

'Abusing me will achieve nothing'

Hitting back at political opponents who targeted him over his visit, Shah said his trip was purely humanitarian. "Today, I came here merely to console grieving families; I had no political agenda whatsoever. Yet, abusive language was directed at me by name, and derogatory words were used. I only want to tell them: abusing me will achieve nothing. If doing so gives you satisfaction, by all means, take it. But at least put an end to the drug trade! Put an end to the chitta trade!" he said.

Shah questions political patronage in drug trade

Responding to accusations regarding narcotics passing through western ports, Shah questioned how illicit substances manage to infiltrate local neighbourhoods in Punjab without systemic support. "They cast blame on us, claiming drugs arrive from Gujarat's ports. From the ports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, drugs worth Rs 20,000 crore have been seized so far. What do they mean to say? Should we not seize them? We took action to stop it. And instead, you level allegations against us? How do these drugs, packaged into sachets, reach the young men and women of Punjab? Is this possible without political patronage? Not at all!" Shah asserted.

Punjab CM transfers case to CBI

The HM's remarks come after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the murder case of Parminder Singh Jhota would be transferred to the CBI. In a post on X, Mann said the state government stood firmly with Jhota's father and family, who had been fighting against drugs, and assured them of support.“We stand firmly at all times with the father and family of Parminder Singh Jhota, who is fighting against drugs. Acceding to the family's demand, we are handing over this case to the CBI,” Mann stated.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to combating drug trafficking, Mann said strict measures would be taken to make Punjab drug-free.“Our fight against drug peddlers is decisive. Whatever strict steps are required to make Punjab drug-free, we will not back down,” he added.

The case pertains to anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead on October 13 during a confrontation with a medical store owner over the alleged sale of addictive substances. Jhota was taken to a hospital with bullet injuries but later succumbed to them. The incident triggered protests, with farmers' and workers' organisations calling for a statewide bandh on October 15. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)