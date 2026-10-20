ROXY Cinemas launches Movie Club at The Beach, JBR, a social destination for dining, drinks and entertainment
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 October 2026: ROXY Cinemas is introducing a new way to enjoy its location at The Beach, JBR, with the launch of Movie Club, a new dining and entertainment concept that brings together food, drinks, live experiences and the cinema lifestyle in one social setting.
Designed to go beyond the traditional cinema experience, guests can visit Movie Club without booking a ROXY Cinemas ticket, providing them with a relaxed space to meet, dine, enjoy drinks and socialise, whether they are catching a movie or simply looking for somewhere to spend time with friends and family.
The experience combines a full food and beverage offering, including bubbly beverages, with a relaxed social atmosphere designed for everything from casual catch-ups and after-work drinks to evenings out with friends and special occasions.
Adding to the experience, Movie Club will host a programme of regular entertainment and events, including live entertainment, themed evenings and seasonal activations, giving guests new reasons to visit throughout the year.
Whether stopping by for dinner and drinks, meeting friends before a movie or simply enjoying an evening out, Movie Club offers a more social take on the cinema lifestyle, bringing together dining, entertainment and the atmosphere of a night at the movies in one destination.
For more information and bookings, please visit
Designed to go beyond the traditional cinema experience, guests can visit Movie Club without booking a ROXY Cinemas ticket, providing them with a relaxed space to meet, dine, enjoy drinks and socialise, whether they are catching a movie or simply looking for somewhere to spend time with friends and family.
The experience combines a full food and beverage offering, including bubbly beverages, with a relaxed social atmosphere designed for everything from casual catch-ups and after-work drinks to evenings out with friends and special occasions.
Adding to the experience, Movie Club will host a programme of regular entertainment and events, including live entertainment, themed evenings and seasonal activations, giving guests new reasons to visit throughout the year.
Whether stopping by for dinner and drinks, meeting friends before a movie or simply enjoying an evening out, Movie Club offers a more social take on the cinema lifestyle, bringing together dining, entertainment and the atmosphere of a night at the movies in one destination.
For more information and bookings, please visit
OMC
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