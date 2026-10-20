North American Research Grade Peptide Supplier Volta Peptides Launches $10,000 USD Science Scholarship For Undergraduate Students In Canada And The United States

MENAFN - GetNews)"Volta Peptides announces its $10,000 USD Science Scholarship for undergraduate students in Canada and the United States, supporting education in chemistry, biochemistry, biotechnology, and related scientific disciplines."The Volta Peptides Science Scholarship will award $10,000 USD to an undergraduate student in chemistry, biochemistry, or a related science. The award is funded by Volta Peptides, a supplier of HPLC-MS-tested research grade peptides shipped from British Columbia to the Canadian Market and from California for the US Market.

BURNABY, British Columbia - October 20, 2026 - Volta Peptides, a North American supplier of research grade peptides with batch-specific certificates of analysis, today announced the Volta Peptides Science Scholarship. The $10,000 USD award is for an undergraduate student studying chemistry, biochemistry, biotechnology, or a related scientific discipline at a college or university in Canada or the United States. Applications are open from October 19th, 2026 to May 31st, 2027 through scholarships.

The scholarship is open to first-, second-, third-, and fourth-year undergraduate students enrolled full time or part time in a bachelor's degree, associate degree, or college diploma program, including international students at eligible institutions. No minimum GPA, previous laboratory experience, or product purchase is required. One recipient will receive $10,000 USD toward tuition, required academic fees, textbooks, and essential course supplies or equipment.

“Reliable peptide research depends on people who understand both the science and the evidence behind it,” said Marcus Hopkin PhD, Director of R&D at Volta Peptides.“We want this scholarship to help a student build that foundation, whether they are taking their first chemistry courses or preparing for a future in biochemistry, biotechnology, or analytical research.”

A Research Peptide Supplier Focused on Verifiable Lab Testing

Volta Peptides supplies research grade peptides in Canada, US and internationally. With operations in British Columbia serving the Canadian market and operations in California serving the US and global market. The catalog includes research-grade, lyophilized peptides such as BPC-157, GHK-Cu, and TB-500, along with peptide blends, bioregulators, and related research compounds.

Every Volta Peptides batch is released to a purity specification of greater than 99% by high-performance liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry (HPLC-MS). Testing is performed by independent third-party laboratories. Each published certificate of analysis (COA) reports the batch number, measured purity, identity confirmation against a reference standard, and net peptide content, with a link to the laboratory's own verification page. For example, the published COA for BPC-157 10 mg, lot VPBP10100, reports a measured purity of 99.9% by HPLC-MS/MS, dated September 16, 2026.

Volta Peptides distinguishes its purity specification, which is a release threshold, from the purity measured for an individual batch. Researchers can review every published result in the Volta Peptides certificate of analysis archive (quality), which is also available as a downloadable batch-history dataset.

How to Apply for the Volta Peptides Science Scholarship

Applicants submit their information and an original essay of 500 to 800 words responding to this question:

“How does your field of study connect to peptide science, and how do you hope to contribute to scientific understanding or innovation in the future?”

The essay should explain the student's academic interests, describe a scientific question or research challenge they find meaningful, and outline how the scholarship would support their education. Applications will be assessed on relevance, reasoning, originality, educational goals, and clarity. Reviewers will take each applicant's year of study into account.

Volta Peptides Science Scholarship at a Glance



Sponsor: Volta Peptides, a Canadian research peptide supplier based in Burnaby, British Columbia and Paramount, California

Award: One $10,000 USD scholarship

Use of funds: Tuition, required academic fees, textbooks, and essential course supplies or equipment

Eligible students: First- to fourth-year undergraduates, full time or part time, including international students

Eligible institutions: Colleges and universities in Canada and the United States Requirements: No minimum GPA or research experience; original essay of 500 to 800 words

About Volta Peptides

Volta Peptides Ltd. is a Canadian peptide supplier based in Burnaby, British Columbia and Paramount, California, selling research-grade peptides to researchers and institutions with shipping across Canada, US and internationally. Every batch is released to a greater-than-99% HPLC purity specification, with batch-specific certificates of analysis from independent third-party testing and a public COA archive.