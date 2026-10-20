Time Tracking Software Without Per-User Pricing Is The Standard At Wrap

MENAFN - GetNews)"Wrap brand illustration"Time tracking software without per-user pricing is Wrap's approach to team subscriptions, with monthly USD plans based on active-member bands.

New York, NY, United States - October 20, 2026 - Time tracking software without per-user pricing is the starting point for Wrap, an app for agencies and service teams challenging the recurring seat charge. Its published plans make the case for buying time tracking by the team. For Wrap, per-seat pricing has had its time. A new colleague shouldn't automatically become a new line on the software bill.

Wrap's plans are free for up to 10 active members, USD 30 a month for 11 to 99, and USD 100 a month for 100 or more. All prices are per company in USD. Pending invitations and deactivated members do not count toward active membership. The amount applies to the whole team within the stated band. A buyer can use those boundaries to compare today's cost with the cost of a larger team.

More people within a band means the same monthly bill

A team of 20 people pays USD 30 a month under Wrap's Team plan. If the headcount and price stay unchanged for 12 months, the subscription charges add up to USD 360. That is a calculation using monthly payments, not an annual prepayment offer or a commitment to hold the price.

At 30 active members, the Team plan costs USD 30 a month. Dividing the total by 30 gives an effective cost of USD 1 per person per month. The subscription is still a USD 30 team charge. The effective per-person figure changes with headcount and isn't the rate used to bill each seat.

The published plans make the price changes explicit. A team moving from 10 to 11 people moves from the free plan to USD 30 a month. Moving from 99 to 100 active members changes the total from USD 30 to USD 100. The monthly amount stays the same while a team remains within a band.

Compare the bill after the next hire

For a per-user plan, the starting calculation is the rate multiplied by the number of paid seats. Buyers then need to check minimum seat purchases and the billing commitment. Usage charges or required extra features may add to the total.

A team-based plan starts with the band that covers the headcount. Teams with 11 or 99 active members both fall within Wrap's USD 30 band, while a team of 100 active members falls within the USD 100 Business band. The useful comparison is the total bill at today's size and after the next hire. Within a Wrap band, that hire doesn't create another recurring seat charge.

Subscription cost is one part of choosing software. Reporting needs, client billing processes, data access and integrations still need to fit the team's work. A free plan can also change the comparison. The examples don't establish that Wrap is the cheapest or most suitable choice for every business.

The Wrap comparison hub provides comparisons and alternatives for buyers assessing time tracking tools. Wrap's pricing page lists current bands and plan terms. Comparisons should use the same billing basis and the features each team actually needs.

About Wrap

Wrap is a time tracking app for agencies and service teams built around a simple position: price the team. Its monthly plans use team-size bands, and its guides and research help buyers examine time tracking costs and working practices.