MENAFN - GetNews)"A gloved JustKana team member inspects a tray of small-batch gummies during a quality-control check at the brand's production facility."Since 2018, JustKana has built a reputation as a trusted, customer-first hemp-derived CBD brand known for clean, effective formulations, responsive customer service, and one of the highest satisfaction ratings in the industry, a 4.9 out of 5.

LOS ANGELES, California - October 20, 2026 - JustKana, a hemp-derived CBD brand founded in 2018, today published its Commitment to Quality a public statement of the standards that have guided the company for eight years. The commitment formalizes an approach the brand has followed since day one: put customers first, keep formulations clean and purposeful, and earn trust through consistency rather than marketing.

That approach is reflected in how customers rate the company. JustKana holds a 4.9 out of 5 average rating from its customers one of the highest satisfaction ratings in the hemp industry built on years of repeat business rather than a single campaign.

"We've been doing this since 2018, and the commitment just puts in writing what we've always practiced," said Andy Arnez, JustKana's Director of Product Development and Quality Control. "Customers come first. The product has to be clean, it has to be made with purpose, and the service has to be there when someone needs it. That's the whole business. The 4.9 rating isn't something we chased it's what happens when you do right by people, order after order, for years."

The Commitment to Quality centers on the principles the brand is known for: small-batch sourcing from the same family-run Oregon farm the company has worked with since 2018, purpose-first formulations made without synthetic fillers or artificial dyes, and a customer-service standard built on owning mistakes and making them right, personally. Rather than chasing trends or scale, JustKana has focused on doing the fundamentals well over a long period an approach it credits for both its ratings and its customer loyalty.

"Trust in this industry is earned slowly and lost fast," Arnez added. "Eight years in, the brands still standing are the ones that stayed consistent. We published this commitment because we want customers to know exactly what we hold ourselves to and to hold us to it."

Looking ahead to 2027, JustKana sees a hemp market entering a period of real change, with evolving federal and state rules reshaping the category. The company views its Commitment to Quality as a foundation for that transition: a clear, public standard it intends to maintain as the industry shifts, so customers experience continuity and confidence rather than disruption.

About JustKana

JustKana's story began in 2017, not as a business idea, but as a problem, the founder kept hearing about from friends, family, and customers who were all looking for the same thing they wanted clean effective hemp flower high in CBD and other beneficial cannabinoid and naturally non-intoxicating a genuine alternative to the intoxicating options lining local dispensary shelves. At the time that kind of product was surprisingly hard to find that gap became the blueprint.

After laying the groundwork in sourcing and formulation, JustKana officially launched in 2018 as a hemp-derived CBD brand built to deliver what customers were actually asking for. Today, JustKana partners with small, family-run farms, produces in small batches, and builds every product around a purpose-first approach the same customer-first standard that has earned one of the highest satisfaction ratings in the hemp industry.

Learn more at justkana.

All products mentioned are in full compliance with the 2028 Farm Bill.