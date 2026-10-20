Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
King Swears In New Governors

King Swears In New Governors


Date: 2026-10-20 09:08:49

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- New governors at the Ministry of Interior were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah II at Al Husseiniya Palace on Tuesday.

Ahmad Al Faouri, Osama Al Hashim, Ahmad Zuhair, and Muhieddin Al Adwan were sworn in as governors of Jerash, Mafraq, Zarqa, and Madaba, respectively.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Interior Minister Mazen Farraya attended the swearing-in.

//Petra// AO

MENAFN20102026000117011021ID1111837604


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search