King Swears In New Governors

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- New governors at the Ministry of Interior were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah II at Al Husseiniya Palace on Tuesday.

Ahmad Al Faouri, Osama Al Hashim, Ahmad Zuhair, and Muhieddin Al Adwan were sworn in as governors of Jerash, Mafraq, Zarqa, and Madaba, respectively.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Interior Minister Mazen Farraya attended the swearing-in.

//Petra// AO