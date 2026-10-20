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Jordan Condoles Egypt Over Deadly Road Accident

Jordan Condoles Egypt Over Deadly Road Accident


Date: 2026-10-20 09:08:47

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs expressed Jordan's condolences to the Egyptian government and people over the victims of a traffic accident on the Cairo–Asyut Western Desert Road.

In a statement released Tuesday, the ministry's spokesperson Fuad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's "full" support and solidarity with Egypt, extending condolences to the victims' families and wishing those injured a swift recovery.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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