Jordan Condoles Egypt Over Deadly Road Accident

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs expressed Jordan's condolences to the Egyptian government and people over the victims of a traffic accident on the Cairo–Asyut Western Desert Road.

In a statement released Tuesday, the ministry's spokesperson Fuad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's "full" support and solidarity with Egypt, extending condolences to the victims' families and wishing those injured a swift recovery.

//Petra// AO