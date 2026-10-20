Water Ministry Busts Illegal Drilling Rig In Northern Badia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation busted an illegal drilling rig in the Northern Badia region on Tuesday while it was actively digging an unauthorized well.

Authorities also dismantled several illegal water diversions in the Safout area of Ein Al-Basha, where violators were siphoning water from a natural spring to fill an unauthorized reservoir and illegally sell water to local plant nurseries.

The seized rig and equipment were confiscated and transferred to the central maintenance workshops, according to the ministry. Crews back-filled the well, disconnected the unauthorized supply lines, and documented the infractions.

Legal proceedings are underway to investigate the violations and hold the perpetrators accountable.

//Petra// HA