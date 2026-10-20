GAM To Carry Out Overnight Road Resurfacing In Zahran

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) - The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) will carry out overnight road milling and resurfacing work on Al-Sharif Al-Hussein bin Ali Street in the Zahran district on Tuesday evening, as part of its plan to rehabilitate major city thoroughfares.

The resurfacing work stretches from Third Circle to Shmeisani Circle. Designed to improve the road network's efficiency and smooth traffic flow, GAM scheduled the project at night to avoid daytime congestion and ensure minimal disruption to commuters.

Working in coordination with the Traffic Department, GAM established detours and installed safety signage to guide drivers through the area safely.

The municipality urged motorists to follow traffic directions and safety guidelines while work is underway.

//Petra// HA