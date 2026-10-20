President Zelensky Arrives In Norway

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Arrived in Norway with my team. Important meetings are scheduled: a trilateral with Jonas Gahr Støre and Alex Stubb, a bilateral with Steve Witkoff, and a meeting of all four of us,” he wrote.

Zelensky also said he would have an audience with King Harald V of Norway and meet with the Norwegian Parliament, the Storting.

“We are maintaining all contacts that can help bring peace. We will also discuss strengthening our air defense and joint production. I am grateful to everyone who supports Ukraine and a dignified path to peace,” he added.

discusses ballistic missile early warning and Starlink restoration with Rubi

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday, after which he plans to travel to Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: Screenshot from video