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Data Center Attacked Overnight In Russian-Occupied Donetsk

Data Center Attacked Overnight In Russian-Occupied Donetsk


Date: 2026-10-20 09:07:50

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Petro Andriushchenko, Head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, reported this on Telegra, Ukrinform syas. He also posted video footage and photos from the site of the strike.

“Donetsk. Some excellent news. One less data center at 60 Postysheva Street. The Ugletelecom and Elecom data center was attacked overnight. The companies are backbone communications operators in the occupied part of the Donetsk region. They provide telephone services, internet access and telecommunications infrastructure,” Andriushchenko wrote.

He stressed that, as a result of the overnight attack,“the data center in Donetsk no longer exists.”

Read also: Ukraine's Defense Forces strike Russian military depots, command post

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian Defense Forces used FP-1 drones to strike several facilities in St. Petersburg overnight on October 18, including an oil terminal, the Ruchyi oil depot and the VKontakte data center.

Photo: Social media

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